Commodity groups track consumer trends and share stories

Consumer trends can appear and disappear rapidly, putting more pressure on commodity groups.

The popularity of items like air fryers, flavored drinks and InstaPots has checkoff programs trying to keep up, says Anne Warden, vice president of strategic integration for Dairy Management Inc.

She and her team work closely with those in the Gen-Z demographic — consumers between the ages of 11 and 24.

“They love their dairy,” Warden says, adding dairy consumption is at the highest level in several decades.

She says those consumers have volumes of information at their fingertips, using cell phones and tablets to gather data and make purchasing decisions. That information could center around things like health benefits and environmental impact as well as taste.

“We are changing how they hear our story,” Warden says. “Dairy plays an important role with that generation, and we reach out to them to see what they like.”

In many cases, parents help their children develop a love for dairy, she says. They emphasize the health benefits of dairy products along with eating behavior.

That message likely continues in school as those consumers find more access to information.

“They are looking at influencers on YouTube and Instagram and other social media platforms,” Warden says. “That’s helping them determine the products that fit into their life.”

Consumer trends require careful study and data collecting, says Greg Hanes, CEO of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. He says consumers are regularly surveyed on their perception of beef.

“That gives us a lot of information and helps us identify what our messaging should be and what our target audience should be,” Hanes says.

The fact that it takes nearly two years for a beef product to develop from birth to finishing makes change somewhat more challenging, he says.

“It’s about two years before we have that product on the table, which makes having a strong strategic plan even more important,” Hanes says.

That was firmly illuminated during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers started eating more at home.

“They were wanting recipes and preparation instructions, and because of our planning, we were able to provide that,” Hanes says.

He says beef demand is the highest it has been in 33 years, despite high retail prices.

“People love beef, and we work hard to make sure we are providing a quality product,” Hanes says.

He says producers play a key role in consumer outreach. They want to know the people who raise those cattle, Hanes says.

“There is a lot more interest in sustainability, and what’s more sustainable than a ranch that has been in the same family for generations,” he says. “Beef has such a great story to tell.”

Just like other commodity groups, Hanes says the beef checkoff invests in platforms such as television and social media to get their message out. For example, he says former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS football analyst Tony Romo will be serving as beef’s spokesperson this year.

“He has millions of followers and he loves beef,” Hanes says. “Whatever we can do to tell our story is crucial.”

Commodity groups also work directly with industry partners, Warden says. She cites recent work with Taco Bell.

“We work with companies to provide them with insight on consumers,” Warden says. “Cheese was once a garnish at Taco Bell, but now it’s a central component of their menu. They started providing a drink that includes real cream. Our scientists work with them on these products.”

She says DMI works on developing new ideas and new products to give consumers what they want.

“We work very closely with processors and our partners on new products, because there is a lot of interest in milk as an ingredient,” Warden says. “There are interests in flavors and tastes, and we are working to find new uses for cheese. We need to make sure we are doing all we can to promote our dairy product.”

