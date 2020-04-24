Meg Snyder does not remember the exact date, but when she heard Carroll County, Iowa, hospitals and nursing homes needed masks, she started the ball rolling to help protect the health of professionals on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My daughter is a nurse and my granddaughter works at a nursing home, and I wanted to help,” she says. “I checked with the nursing home and hospital to see what they needed, put out a call for volunteers, and we started sewing.”
As of April 14, Snyder and her group had made over 700 masks. She has 10 to 15 volunteers, and “those are just the ones I know about,” she says.
Snyder owns Quilting and Sew Much More in Carroll, Iowa. She says most of the masks are given to the hospital and nursing homes, but there are enough in her shop for local residents.
“We ask them to take two per family and to leave a donation so we can buy material and elastic,” Snyder says.
She says some health facilities require specific masks. For example, the McFarland Clinic requires cloth masks. Other may request a material other than elastic to hold the mask tight against the head. A basic mask requires two, 6x9-inch pieces of fabric, as well as two, 7-inch pieces of elastic.
“Elastic is pretty hard to find. It’s like toilet paper,” Snyder says with a chuckle.
She says if masks need ties, she uses cut up pieces from T-shirts that will withstand multiple washings.
Snyder and her crew have now started working on a request for isolation gowns.
“We’ll keep working on the masks and gowns as long as we need to,” she says. “I’m not a doctor, but I do know how to sew, and I want to do all I can to keep people safe and healthy.”
Bev Dashner says she heard about the need for masks at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa. She farms with her husband, Phil, near Malvern in Mills County.
The couple made 35 to 40 masks for the hospital, as well as masks for local businesses.
“I know there have been others making masks for the hospital because we’ve seen them when we go over to get material,” Dashner says. “We felt this was something we could do to help because we have a lot of time on our hands.”
She says the hospital emailed her recently, asking if she would be interested in making gowns. As of April 14, Dashner had sewn 20 to 25 gowns for the hospital.
“It’s the least we can do to help them out. It’s a frustrating time for everyone, so we need to do what we can,” she says.