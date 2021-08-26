Community comes together for cleanup after tornado

Paul Runiker was set to receive a load of cattle July 15, but a tornado destroyed the NFO Auction house’s livestock building the night before.

With help from the community in Manchester, he was still able to bring those cattle in.

Runiker, a former vice president at NFO, said the way the community rallied will always stick in his mind.

“It was great to see everybody come in like that,” Runiker said. “Everyone came in and just kept working. Everyone who helped, they didn’t even want anything, they just helped. I really appreciate the help that came in to make this work.”

It was the lower half of the 92x112-foot building that collapsed, and Runiker said the roof was either in the parking lot or in the pens after the storm hit. The neighboring farm also took significant damage, he noted.

“It came onto the property and buying station and took the lower half of the building down,” Runiker said. “That’s where the cattle come in and get weighed, so we were totally shut down.”

He said the next morning there were 24 people at the auction house site cleaning up. Runiker brought his skid loader and another helper brought his mini excavator to reach over the pens and go down alleys to take the roof remains out of the destroyed buildings.

“Some were working on the electricity, some were working on the scale,” he said. “It was like an assembly line. By 3 o’clock, we had the first trailer load of cows come in. We took in around two and a half semi-loads of cows that day.”