Companies promote carbon programs at farm show

BOONE, Iowa — Carbon markets have had a growing presence at agriculture expos, with companies and farmers looking to connect.

Carbon credits can be a money maker for farmers and a way to continue business as usual for companies offering these credits.

At the 2022 Farm Progress Show, many businesses were looking to work as a middleman between the two parties. Indigo Ag was one of the companies on hand promoting their Carbon by Indigo program. They said the program is designed to add new sustainability practices to farms around the country.

Farmers commit to adopting new practices, such as cover crops or no till. In exchange, they receive money through a middleman like Indigo that is working with companies such as General Motors or Alphabet. The companies are looking to offset the carbon they produce with these carbon sequestering practices, lowering their carbon footprint.

“Farmers can earn about $30 per credit, and one credit is equivalent to a metric ton of carbon,” said Vaughan Stewart, head of U.S. carbon sales at Indigo. “The hope is that it will increase since we have a lot of demand (from companies). It’s all the buzz that companies are looking for ways to offset their own carbon emissions and they are willing to pay for it.”

According to Nori, another carbon removal marketplace, adopting new practices can sequester anywhere from 0.2 to 1.5 metric tons of carbon per acre. Using the $30 figure Stewart mentioned, that would price out to be $6-45 per acre.

Stewart noted that to be eligible for these credits, the farmer cannot already be using these practices in a field. It has to be an addition, not something ongoing.

“You are doing something new to the ground you weren’t doing before,” she said. “Therefore you are generating less carbon and adding to the sequestration. In some cases if you started the practice change a year ago you might qualify.”

Even if it’s a small or partial amount, Jack Boyer, who serves on the board for Practical Farmers of Iowa and farms near Reinbeck, Iowa, said any sustainability practices will help. Even if there is tillage in a field, cover crops can still have an effect, so adding a practice may not be as hard as some might think.

“I would ask them to reduce the amount of tillage, but you can spread some cover crops out there after tilling,” he said. “Tillage can be adverse to the biology, but keeping a live root in the soil is important.”

Tom Daniel, the North American director for sustainable ag with Nutrien Ag Solutions, said carbon has been a major focus the last three years, but there is plenty to learn. While carbon markets have boomed in the past couple of years, there are plenty of unknowns.

“There’s a lot of questions and confusion out there,” Daniel said. “We would tell you that carbon might be a little overrated right now. There’s a lot of marketing hype around it, so we want to cool it down and look at things with a calmer eye.”

The major factor Daniel said they are focused on is getting an accurate view on just how much carbon is being sequestered by these practices. Seeing national attention on carbon is great, but the work needs to be done on the local and field levels, Daniel said.

“I think we need to be careful when we start looking at what I call enterprise-level farm operations,” he said. “We need to be focused on the individual crops and fields they are coming out of. Carbon is field level. Water quality and water efficiency metrics are going to be a key piece of things, and carbon is just a tip of the spear. I like that we are getting attention to carbon because it’s bringing attention to the whole sustainability piece of things. It’s the tip of the spear and sustainability is the shaft of the spear.”