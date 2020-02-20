DES MOINES — One of the questions policy-makers and farmers alike are asking in recent years is whether conservation work or organic certification impacts land or rental values. Researchers at Mercaris are in the process of looking into that idea.
The results of the study have not yet been released, but Erin Leonard, operations and project manager at Mercaris, spoke about it at the Land Investment Expo sponsored by the People’s Company on Jan. 14.
She said about 8.3 million acres of land certified as organic was harvested in 2019. That is only about 1.3% of the cropland in the United States, so the figure is still small compared to non-organic acreage. But the demand for organic products is so high the U.S. is actually importing organic food.
There are challenges in measuring the organic impact on land values because very little organic land is sold on the open market. In part because of that challenge, Mercaris looked at cash rents. Of course, Leonard said, much organic land is owned by the operator instead of being rented, so it is still a challenge to get enough information.
The survey did show a few interesting things, she said. For example, 55% of organic producers believed their organic land was worth more than the neighboring conventionally farmed land. In part, that may be because a farmer has to go through a three-year transition period before he or she can be certified as organic and can take advantage of price incentives offered for organically grown crops.
The survey did indicate that for landowners who had both organic and non-organic rented land, about 58% paid the same rent for both. For those who paid different rates for organic vs. non-organic land, the difference was an average of $70 more per acre for the organic land.