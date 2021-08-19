Complex dairy programs could see changes

When it comes to dairy policy, the view in the crystal ball is, well, milky.

“Our guys went through about five tough years, and then when things looked to get better, COVID hit,” explains Mitch Schulte, executive director of the Iowa State Dairy Association.

Because of those multiple challenges, the already complex world of dairy policy got a little more challenging in the past year. But there could be better times ahead.

There are several different programs aimed at supporting dairy farmers, so getting the right policies in place isn’t especially easy, according to Chris Galen, senior vice president for services and strategies at the National Milk Producers Federation.

Galen says the federal milk marketing order program is one key piece of that federal support. Another is the dairy margin coverage program. And a third is the short-term COVID aid. The COVID-related aid is coming to an end, he says, but it has provided about $3 billion in much-needed aid to dairy producers.

“Certainly, that was very welcome,” he says. In addition to the direct aid there were programs such as the food box program, that increased demand for cheese and butter going to those in need. It wasn’t perfect, but it was important.”

But longer-term dairy programs, such as the milk marketing order program, could use some work.

“The pricing system is broken right now,” Schulte says.

The program is actually a good one, he says, but the formula needs to be tweaked. Unfortunately, changing a program as complex as the milk marketing order usually takes time, he adds. The hope is to have things settled soon, or at least in time to be included in the next farm bill, which appears likely to be coming in 2023.