Complex dairy programs could see changes

When it comes to dairy policy, the view in the crystal ball is, well, milky.
“Our guys went through about five tough years, and then when things looked to get better, COVID hit,” explains Mitch Schulte, executive director of the Iowa State Dairy Association.
Because of those multiple challenges, the already complex world of dairy policy got a little more challenging in the past year. But there could be better times ahead.
There are several different programs aimed at supporting dairy farmers, so getting the right policies in place isn’t especially easy, according to Chris Galen, senior vice president for services and strategies at the National Milk Producers Federation.
Galen says the federal milk marketing order program is one key piece of that federal support. Another is the dairy margin coverage program. And a third is the short-term COVID aid. The COVID-related aid is coming to an end, he says, but it has provided about $3 billion in much-needed aid to dairy producers.
“Certainly, that was very welcome,” he says. In addition to the direct aid there were programs such as the food box program, that increased demand for cheese and butter going to those in need. It wasn’t perfect, but it was important.”
But longer-term dairy programs, such as the milk marketing order program, could use some work.
“The pricing system is broken right now,” Schulte says.
The program is actually a good one, he says, but the formula needs to be tweaked. Unfortunately, changing a program as complex as the milk marketing order usually takes time, he adds. The hope is to have things settled soon, or at least in time to be included in the next farm bill, which appears likely to be coming in 2023.
The margin program was part of the 2014 farm bill, but that program had some drawbacks and did not see a high level of participation, Galen says. It was changed in the 2018 farm bill, and those changes have been well-received, he adds.
But he says there are several other policy issues of importance to dairy farmers. A dairy donation program was implemented late last year that would allow producers and processors to more easily donate cheese and milk, and the rules for that program should be released soon. Climate policy and the idea of net-zero emissions is also a topic of discussion, and dairy producers say they hope the discussion leads to support for the use of digesters.
Farm labor is yet another big issue for the dairy industry, Galen and Schulte both say. Visa programs such as the H-2A program tend to be aimed strictly at seasonal employees, such as those who pick vegetables. But many dairy producers hire immigrants and changes to those visa programs to cover more year-round workers would be beneficial, they say.
There is a bill in Congress that could address that issue, but Galen says until that does happen dairy producers will be dealing with the challenges of a tight labor market and the challenges of working with an immigrant workforce that sometimes lives in fear of deportation.