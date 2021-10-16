Congress backs off major tax concerns for farmers

While much is still unknown about what tax changes may or may not be included in any Congressional tax legislation this year, it appears most of the scary stuff for farmers is off the table as the country heads toward Halloween.

“What has come to light is that a lot of rural lawmakers listened to their constituents and came to the conclusion there was a lack of support … for some of the proposed changes to the tax system,” says Kristine Tidgren, director of the Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation at Iowa State University.

To be clear, as of last week, Congress had not passed any changes to the tax system. Lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have been in negotiations over spending and tax bills throughout the summer and fall and thus far they have not reached agreement.

But the most dramatic changes that were put on the table last spring appear to be off the table now, Tidgren says, and that shows that both Democrats and Republicans in rural areas have had an impact on the proposals.

President Joe Biden campaigned on the ideas of investing in infrastructure, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and revising the tax code. Early in 2021, he and Democrats in Congress pushed through a COVID-19 relief bill, but his broad proposals to revise the tax code and spend large amounts of money on infrastructure ran into early roadblocks, and some of the tax code ideas sent farmers and landowners into a state of near-panic.

One of the biggest of those items was a proposal that would have effectively eliminated stepped-up basis.