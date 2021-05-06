Congress members break down future ag policies

The idea of a carbon market is alive and well in Congress, but the timeline and direction are still up in the air, according to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate Agriculture Committees.

Several Congressional leaders spoke to members of the North American Agricultural Journalists last week, and while Republicans and Democrats expressed support for some of the Biden administration’s ideas regarding paying farmers for carbon sequestration, they did not necessarily agree how to get there.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said the Growing Climate Solutions Act that has been proposed has bipartisan support in Congress. It passed out of the Senate Agriculture Committee. She described the bill as having “wide and broad support.”

Stabenow said the amount of money specifically directed to agriculture in the Biden administration’s infrastructure proposal is not nearly enough. Calling the $1 billion figure in that proposal “woefully inadequate,” she said she and other agricultural state lawmakers of both parties would be working to increase that figure.

But Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking Republican on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said he is still skeptical of the idea of a carbon bank and said the Biden administration doesn’t have the authority to establish such a program without approval from Congress. Some Democrats had said the administration could use the Commodity Credit Corporation program to fund such a bank just as the Trump administration used the CCC to fund the MFP payments to farmers.