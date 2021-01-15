Conservation guides Iowa Heritage Farm

HASTINGS, Iowa — Legend has it that Josiah Wearin left California in the early 1850s with $10,000 of gold and traveled to New York City.

“A banker there tried to convince him to deposit the money because he was heading out to this big nothing and he was sure he would get robbed,” says his great-great grandson, Josiah C. “Joe” Wearin.

“Well, not long after that bank went under, and when he got here, he bought this farm.”

The farm has expanded and contracted over time due to inheritances and other transactions. Today, it consists of 790 acres, mostly row corps with some pasture, oats and hay ground. Wearin works as an attorney in Red Oak, and he and his wife Karin Hofmann live on the homestead. The farm is part of a crop share agreement with farmer Leroy Stortenbecker.

The farm has been named a Heritage Farm by the Iowa Department of Agriculture.

When the family first moved to Iowa, Josiah and Olive Wearin brought along his father from Indiana. Josiah Wearin died in a train wreck in 1879.

“He was really involved in the cattle business, and feeding cattle is something our family did for many years,” Joe Wearin says.

After Josiah’s death, Olive Wearin acquired more land.

“When she passed away many years later, she was probably the biggest landowner in Mills County,” Joe Wearin says.

The original homestead was 260 acres. It includes a small cemetery on a hill.

“It was really more of a cattle ranch, with a large bunkhouse that is long gone,” he says. “A lot of cow hands worked for the family over the years.”