Continuing education takes on many forms

GRINNELL, Iowa — The room at Roger Van Donselaar’s farm at the edge of town is full of farmers. They are here for a field day about cover crops sponsored by Iowa State University Extension, among others.

In other words, they are here to learn.

It’s a truism that education doesn’t end with a high school or college graduation, that it is a lifelong effort. For farmers, this has probably always been true. That’s really why the Extension service was formed so many years ago. But today’s farmers are learning in all different ways.

Today they are learning at an old-fashioned field day. Last year this event would have been held virtually. In other circumstances farmers may be pursuing an advanced degree or may be taking classes at a community college. They may be talking to private industry representatives.

It all works, according to education specialists.

“We all try to fill the gaps,” says Travis Lautner, an instructor in the agriculture program at Des Moines Area Community College.

At DMACC, Lautner works with a college farm and with post-high school students, as well as with adults. As is the case with many community colleges, there are partnerships with private industry and with the state department of agriculture. DMACC has hybrid trials, a wetland and other efforts.

“The farm is a working lab,” Lautner says.

Educators at every level spent much of the past year and a half dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and that led to dramatic changes in how they tried to get information to farmers.