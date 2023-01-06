Continuing to push conservation, fuel part of Iowa legislative goals

As a new legislative year begins, Dennis Friest said it’s a good time to look back at victories in the 2022 session.

Friest, the president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, said Iowa passing a law making the E15 ethanol blend a year-round standard around Iowa was a big win for the group, but they hope it doesn’t stop there.

The law, signed by Governor Kim Reynolds in May, made Iowa the first in the nation to adopt the E15 standard and expanded access to higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel across the state.

“It took two years to get that passed,” Friest said. “The next goal for this ties into federal access of the same thing.

Conservation and water quality continues to be among the top priorities for agriculture groups in Iowa and Friest said these issues aren’t going anywhere.

He said groups will push to continue funding the Natural Resources Trust Fund and look for additional testing of nitrate levels in Iowa’s waterways.

Freist said farmers have been doing a good job of voluntarily taking care of the land as they have to deal with any effects of nitrates and runoff, and they can be a part of the solution.

“Sometimes the legislative process can be counter-prohibitive and hurts us in the long run,” he said. “We can work with people in conservation, water quality and nutrient management. We are aware of nitrogen and how it’s used by the crops and we’ve gone to split applications to reduce our nitrogen. We have a lot of tools in the toolbox that we can use to do a better job.”

As nitrogen applications get considered by farmers, many have noticed the increased price of fertilizer for the upcoming growing season. Supply chain issues are showing signs of improvement, but ongoing conflict in Ukraine and other issues are not likely to end soon, which means prices aren’t likely to decline without some intervention. Friest said they want to work with officials to see what can be done.

“We are maintaining that we want to make sure that companies can justify the increased prices,” Friest said. “We’ve sat at the table with state and federal officials on this, but it’s a long-term issue.”

The growth of carbon credit programs is also something in the eyes of ICGA as Friest said many farmers are already participating in these practices and more farmer input is needed as early decisions are made in the regulation of the industry.

“We are a part of that chain, but we need to make sure that when there are credits available to generate some financial income, we need to be at the table to make sure we qualify for these programs and help people understand what we can do,” he said.

Another constant for legislative concerns is watching taxes, Friest said.

“We have done step-up basis and things like that in the past, but we want to make sure we can maintain or prevent any big tax increases on our agricultural production,” he said.