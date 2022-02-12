Cornfield proposal kicks off couple’s farm partnership

RICHLAND, Iowa — Love was in the air and the cornfield back in 2019 when Aaron Adam proposed to his now-wife, Shelby.

Adam worked with an agronomist to plant two varieties of corn in one of his fields to write “Will you marry me?” He used varieties that have distinctly different tassel colors to help distinguish the letter. He also had to set up specific field boundaries to get it planted.

One boundary had the words inside of it, so when the planter hit the words it would shut off the row clutches and stop planting. The second boundary had the letters within the field, Shelby said.

The plan didn’t come about without other obstacles. A tough start to the season forced Adam to replant part of the field he planned to use for the proposal. Despite the struggle, she said things worked out. When they rode in a hot air balloon over the field, she said yes.

“He had been nervous all summer, monitoring the field all summer,” Shelby said. “I thought we were going on a hot-air balloon ride to look at our fields and I had no idea about the proposal.”

She actually came up with the idea for the hot-air balloon ride. After learning about some of the rides at the county fair she suggested to him it would be a fun activity. When she saw the message, it was a surprise.

“I jokingly told Aaron we should go on a hot-air balloon ride — an evening vacation in the sky. When we did go, he turned to me and asked me ‘What does that field say?’ and it took me a minute because I never thought about what fields say,” she said.