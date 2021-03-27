Cost and climate drive RECs to new technology like solar farms

CORNING, Iowa — Rural electric cooperatives (RECs) will continue to make use of new technology to deliver power to rural Iowans.

Solar energy is becoming more and more popular as solar farms dot the countryside. This includes a large solar farm just east of this southwest Iowa community.

The Adams County solar farm is part of Southwest Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative, a utility that has 2,500 miles of power lines across 11 counties.

The cooperative is one of 13 members in its utility group, says CEO Phil Kinser. He says Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO) is the wholesale supplier of electricity.

“We use coal, wind, solar, along with some hydro-power,” Kinser says, adding CIPCO has six solar farms that are used to generate power.

CIPCO is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and transmits electricity to 13 member-owned cooperatives, including Southwest Iowa REC. There are nearly 300,000 member-owners located in 58 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“CIPCO purchases all of the output from the solar farm,” Kinser says.

He says there are several drivers behind the increased use of newer systems. These include cost and environmental considerations, Kinser says.

“Many of our members have asked for things like this, and we want to make sure that it’s affordable,” he says.

CIPCO executive vice president and CEO Bill Cherrier says wind and solar remain relatively new technologies, and the industry is looking to the future.

“With any new technology, initial costs of the technology, including wind and solar, are more costly,” he says. “As the technology advances and is adopted by the industry, we experience declining costs due to much greater production efficiencies of the technology (economies of scale). The cost per unit should decline if production increases from 1,000 to 100,000, for example.