Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced July 16 that farmers and landowners can sign-up now for cost share funds through the state’s Water Quality Improvement (WQI) program. The state funding helps offset the cost of conservation practices, including cover crops, no-till/strip-till acres or nitrification inhibitors. These practices are proven to support soil health, reduce erosion and improve water quality.
“Iowa is a national conservation leader. We’re committed to helping communities, farmers and landowners adopt practices that improve soil health and water quality locally and downstream,” said Secretary Naig.
“The state WQI fund is one of many resources available to help farmers and landowners adopt conservation practices that work for their fields. Working with our public and private partners, we’re helping Iowans build on these conservation projects every year.”
Cost share funding through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is limited to 160 acres per farmer or landowner. Farmers can start submitting applications immediately through their local Soil and Water Conservation District offices. Due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols, applicants are encouraged to call ahead to schedule an appointment.
Last fall, more than 2,900 farmers participated in the program and invested an estimated $10.2 million in funding to match $6.1 million through the state’s cost share fund. Participants included 1,200 farmers using a conservation practice for the first time and more than 1,700 farmers continuing their conservation practices.
To learn more about the state’s Water Quality Initiative, visit cleanwateriowa.org/water-quality-initiative.