Couple builds meat business during pandemic

DALLAS CENTER, Iowa — It may look like a little red building, but that structure stores the seed of Justin and Corinne Rowe’s dream.
Technically, it stores packaged beef and pork, but over the past two years, the couple has seen a vision become a reality.
Rowe’s Meat Market began as an idea several years ago, and when the central Iowa couple saw an increased demand for locally grown beef and pork, they got to work and opened the business in May 2021.
“We have sold frozen beef for several years, but we saw how things went crazy in the grocery stores in 2020,” Corinne says. “We had people wanting more meat than before.”
The couple farms in Dallas County, raising mostly Red Angus cattle. They also buy feeder pigs from a local producer.
“We keep everything local,” Justin says.
Their products are stored in an old milk house that has seen several uses. The interior of the building was remodeled, using pine from trees knocked down by a tornado, as well as cedar cut out of the family’s pasture.
Justin says roughly 99% of the beef is Red Angus. The pigs are fed on the farm as well.
The couple has taken full advantage of social media, using it as their primary source of advertising for the business they call Rowe’s Red Cows.
“We have a lot of repeat customers, and we appreciate how they help us spread the word,” Corinne says.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread in the U.S. in March of 2020, consumers were forced to alter not only their eating habits, but many had to learn to cook with unfamiliar products. Restaurants were closed and some grocery items were hard to find.
Meat products were in high demand and scarce in some areas. Consumers looked to local producers as a source.
Consumers are still eating at home more despite the easing of the pandemic, says Mandy Carr, senior executive director of scientific affairs for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
She says in addition to more home cooking, consumers turned to placing grocery orders online. Curbside pickup became common at stores and restaurants.
“Almost 50% of the consumers who ordered groceries online say they will continue to do so,” Carr says.
The pandemic also sparked more interest in fresh food, she says.
As consumers looked for beef and other products, commodity groups began developing programs to better educate consumers who might not have known how to cook a roast or use a product like ground pork.
Carr says the NCBA continues to work with retailers like Kroger and Walmart to help educate consumers about how to prepare beef and to help them explore their options using different meat cuts.
Corinne Rowe says certain items are always popular with consumers, but there have been some surprises.
“Steaks are usually the first thing gone,” she says. “And the pork chops and bacon go pretty fast, and brats are popular during grilling season. Roasts really took off over the winter, and that was a nice surprise.”
Currently, the meat market is just open on Saturdays or by appointment, but once the weather warms up, the hours will increase.
While the couple has been thrilled by the response to their store, they are not planning major changes at the moment.
“The first year was great, but we are still learning,” Justin says. “We plan to see how things go this year, and then just go on from there.”