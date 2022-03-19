Couple builds meat business during pandemic

DALLAS CENTER, Iowa — It may look like a little red building, but that structure stores the seed of Justin and Corinne Rowe’s dream.

Technically, it stores packaged beef and pork, but over the past two years, the couple has seen a vision become a reality.

Rowe’s Meat Market began as an idea several years ago, and when the central Iowa couple saw an increased demand for locally grown beef and pork, they got to work and opened the business in May 2021.

“We have sold frozen beef for several years, but we saw how things went crazy in the grocery stores in 2020,” Corinne says. “We had people wanting more meat than before.”

The couple farms in Dallas County, raising mostly Red Angus cattle. They also buy feeder pigs from a local producer.

“We keep everything local,” Justin says.

Their products are stored in an old milk house that has seen several uses. The interior of the building was remodeled, using pine from trees knocked down by a tornado, as well as cedar cut out of the family’s pasture.

Justin says roughly 99% of the beef is Red Angus. The pigs are fed on the farm as well.

The couple has taken full advantage of social media, using it as their primary source of advertising for the business they call Rowe’s Red Cows.

“We have a lot of repeat customers, and we appreciate how they help us spread the word,” Corinne says.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread in the U.S. in March of 2020, consumers were forced to alter not only their eating habits, but many had to learn to cook with unfamiliar products. Restaurants were closed and some grocery items were hard to find.