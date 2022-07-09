Couple turns urban yard into farm and school

DES MOINES, Iowa — The sign says Birds and Bees Urban Farm. There are no cornfields in sight, unless you count the few stalks of sweet corn in a raised bed toward the back of the property. But the people here are farmers.

“This is far from a hobby,” says Kathy Byrnes, who runs the operation with her partner, Ed Fallon.

This small tract, which consists of a group of raised beds in an urban neighborhood of 19th century Victorian homes, is a farm. Byrnes and Fallon describe it as their subsistence farm where they grow the food they need to live. They also hold classes teaching others how to grow food in an urban setting.

And while the farm here is small and intimate, it is also diverse. The couple grow a wide variety of vegetables and fruit. They have chickens and are just starting to raise rabbits. They have bee hives.

“If you count the bees, we’re growing tens of thousands of head of livestock,” Fallon says with a laugh.

Of course, this didn’t happen overnight. Fallon spent time in his youth on a farm in Ireland. After he settled in Des Moines, he eventually became a well-known community activist and served 14 years in the legislature.

Since leaving government, he has continued to be involved in social justice issues. He has his own weekly talk show, The Fallon Forum. He also directs two climate-focused nonprofits. Kathy grew up in Iowa and describes herself as a country mouse at heart. She was a teacher for 14 years and worked for a cancer society for 16 years before she met Ed and they began running this farm together.

“We’re feeding ourselves,” Fallon says. “But that’s not going to matter a hill of beans if we don’t teach others how to do this.”

And being a backyard (or front yard) farmer isn’t always easy, Fallon says.

One thing he had to teach Byrnes was that not all dirt is soil. In an urban setting there may be no good topsoil. Raised beds are important. The duo also does a significant amount of composting.

Space is a premium, and they use plots in other yards in other parts of the city as a way of making sure there is no cross-pollination for some of their seed production.

Then there is the planning. The two start plants in the basement before spring. Their first harvest is happening already in April. They store produce to use through the winter, although they understand that some items store well while others should be consumed when fresh. Fallon goes so far as to dig a pit to store potatoes and other crops during the winter months.

And there are some challenges with running an urban farm in your yard. Not all cities allow chickens, for example. Some may have other rules. There are no wide open spaces to use for storage or crop production.

But there are advantages to this lifestyle, Fallon and Byrnes say. They know exactly where their food comes from and how it is grown. They know what is fresh and in season. They are in tune with the seasons and the ebb and flow of the crops they grow.

And the couple take advantage of every inch of outdoor space. They even grill over a wood fire often during the summer months.

The two farmers smile often.

“When you do what you love and do it with your best friend and husband, you should smile,” Byrnes says. “We feel like we’re spreading goodness.”