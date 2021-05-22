COVID raises barriers for rural health, childcare

Nearly 24% of rural Americans don’t get the medical care they need, and availability appears to be the major culprit.

Based on a poll, “The Impact of Coronavirus on Households in Rural America,” conducted by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in the summer of 2020, nearly 1 in 4 respondents said they weren’t able to get medical care for “serious problems” when they needed it in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. Of those unable to get treatment, 46% said they couldn’t get an appointment during the hours they were available and 40% said they simply could not find a doctor to see them.

“With COVID-19 it’s been a wild ride,” said Mary Gorski, assistant director at the Harvard Opinion Research Program and co-author of the study. “As we’ve seen with different surges throughout the country, health care systems will often shut down or they’ll only do emergency surgeries. At the beginning of the pandemic, they were trying to conserve PPE, so people just weren’t able to get appointments.”

The poll was conducted between July 1 and Aug. 3 last year, with 3,454 people providing results, including 543 adults in rural areas nationwide. The margin for sampling error in the results is 5.4 percentage points for rural areas.

Gorski’s co-author, Robert J. Blendon, a professor of public health and health policy at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said the issues that are hitting rural America differs from urban areas, where the biggest limitation leans toward financial issues.