COVID raises barriers for rural health, childcare

Nearly 24% of rural Americans don’t get the medical care they need, and availability appears to be the major culprit.
Based on a poll, “The Impact of Coronavirus on Households in Rural America,” conducted by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in the summer of 2020, nearly 1 in 4 respondents said they weren’t able to get medical care for “serious problems” when they needed it in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. Of those unable to get treatment, 46% said they couldn’t get an appointment during the hours they were available and 40% said they simply could not find a doctor to see them.
“With COVID-19 it’s been a wild ride,” said Mary Gorski, assistant director at the Harvard Opinion Research Program and co-author of the study. “As we’ve seen with different surges throughout the country, health care systems will often shut down or they’ll only do emergency surgeries. At the beginning of the pandemic, they were trying to conserve PPE, so people just weren’t able to get appointments.”
The poll was conducted between July 1 and Aug. 3 last year, with 3,454 people providing results, including 543 adults in rural areas nationwide. The margin for sampling error in the results is 5.4 percentage points for rural areas.
Gorski’s co-author, Robert J. Blendon, a professor of public health and health policy at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said the issues that are hitting rural America differs from urban areas, where the biggest limitation leans toward financial issues.
“Unlike in other studies showing this is largely related to financial issues, in this case the COVID-19 situation created a major barrier for rural Americans to be seen by a physician or hospital,” Blendon said. “It is clear that in an epidemic, we have to find better ways to manage access to care for people who need it.”
Rural childcare was another factor that showed room for improvement in the study, Gorski said. Fifty-four percent of households with a child under the age of 18 said they have had serious problems caring for children during this time. Of those 54%, keeping education consistent and helping children adjust to major life changes were the biggest points of struggle for rural households.
“Education issues with going back to school or hybrid models or Zoom school for a year have really been wearing on people,” Gorski said. “They were also saying they were having serious problems with their internet connection, so when you go remote, this is a lot easier for families with great internet and who have a lot of resources.”
While the study was done as part of an effort to examine health care during a pandemic, Gorski said some of the impacts have to do with factors that have persisted before and will persist after the virus. The first item she pointed out was 34% of respondents reporting “serious problems with their internet connection” or not having high-speed internet connections. That can be an issue, as 46% of respondents reported using telehealth in their rural areas.
“We were surprised and saddened to find a high share of people in our survey said they were having serious problems with their internet connection,” Gorski said. “When you think about how it might extend to telehealth and accessing telehealth, that would be a really big barrier to care.”
She added that while COVID-19 has created pressure points, they are aware the issues will be ongoing after the pandemic is over. This is just a sample of some of the issues being experienced by the population seeking health care.
“We haven’t figured out yet how widespread these problems are going to be for people’s health in the near term and long term,” Gorski said. “But it seems the situation is really serious and the health care systems are going to have to continue to innovate.”