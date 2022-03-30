Crop prices play main role in land value spike

By Gene Lucht

Iowa Farmer Today

Iowa farmland values skyrocketed in the last six months, going up 14.1% over that time and 32.9% for the past year, according to the state’s farmland real estate agents.

The REALTORS Land Institute-Iowa Chapter surveys its members every six months, and the latest survey, released March 30, indicates the average farmland value in Iowa shot up 14.1% between Sept. 1 and March 1. Last fall’s survey showed an 18.8% increase since spring of 2021.

“It’s no surprise it went up that high,” said Elliott Siefert, a Realtor with Hertz Farm Management in Nevada, Iowa.

High commodity prices and good yields were the biggest reason for the jump, Siefert said. Low interest rates and a limited supply of land were also cited by real estate agents, who said the market for land will likely continue to go up in the coming year, though perhaps not quite so fast as farmers adjust to still-high commodity prices but also higher input costs.

Still, nobody is predicting a drop in the next year.

“I think prices will keep going up, though maybe not quite as fast,” said Kyle Hansen, also a Realtor with Hertz Farm Management.

“The increase may be a little slower,” Siefert says, pointing to the higher agricultural input costs that could reduce farm profitability.

Most land is still being sold to farmers, and the prices for all types of farmland, including pasture and timber, are rising. Prices are also rising in all parts of the state.