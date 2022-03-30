Crop prices play main role in land value spike
By Gene Lucht
Iowa Farmer Today
Iowa farmland values skyrocketed in the last six months, going up 14.1% over that time and 32.9% for the past year, according to the state’s farmland real estate agents.
The REALTORS Land Institute-Iowa Chapter surveys its members every six months, and the latest survey, released March 30, indicates the average farmland value in Iowa shot up 14.1% between Sept. 1 and March 1. Last fall’s survey showed an 18.8% increase since spring of 2021.
“It’s no surprise it went up that high,” said Elliott Siefert, a Realtor with Hertz Farm Management in Nevada, Iowa.
High commodity prices and good yields were the biggest reason for the jump, Siefert said. Low interest rates and a limited supply of land were also cited by real estate agents, who said the market for land will likely continue to go up in the coming year, though perhaps not quite so fast as farmers adjust to still-high commodity prices but also higher input costs.
Still, nobody is predicting a drop in the next year.
“I think prices will keep going up, though maybe not quite as fast,” said Kyle Hansen, also a Realtor with Hertz Farm Management.
“The increase may be a little slower,” Siefert says, pointing to the higher agricultural input costs that could reduce farm profitability.
Most land is still being sold to farmers, and the prices for all types of farmland, including pasture and timber, are rising. Prices are also rising in all parts of the state.
On average across Iowa, high-quality cropland is estimated at $14,080, compared to $12,330 six months ago. For medium-quality land, the increase was from $9,545 to $10,902. For low-quality cropland it went from $6,772 to $7,701. For non-tillable pasture, the price rose from $3,736 to $4,196. For timber it went up from $3,401 to $3,784.
Values rose across the state, with increases for the last six months ranging from 19.4% in Southwest Iowa to 10.2% in East Central Iowa. Other averages by crop reporting district were:
- 14.6% in Central Iowa,
- 12.3% in North Central Iowa,
- 12.5% in Northeast Iowa,
- 16.1% in Northwest Iowa,
- 14% in South Central Iowa,
- 12.6% in Southeast Iowa, and
- 16.3% in West Central Iowa.
Prices for farmland have not risen this fast since the 2012-13 time period. From about 2018 to 2020 or 2021, large government payments related to trade and COVID helped boost farm income and keep farmland prices level or increasing, but today’s boost has more to do with commodities, the real estate agents said.