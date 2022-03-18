Demand for health workers outpaces supply

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, health care has seen quite a transformation.
Health care workers have felt a strain as demand for their skills grew. Hospitals saw increased activity with spikes in cases and new variants, in addition to their normal services, leading to a shortage of workers. This has been felt in rural areas especially, where access to health care can be tougher to find and miles away in some cases.
These aren’t new problems, but COVID has put a magnifying glass on these issues in most rural areas.
“We didn’t realize how bad it was,” said Charles James Jr., North American Healthcare Management Services CEO and Illinois Rural Health Association president. “For those with transportation insecurity, especially our Medicare patients and even some of our own staff that has to transport children to daycare, it has been extremely pronounced.”
That has led to a lot of stress, both professionally and personally, on health care workers, James said.
“We get a lot of health care providers with massive trauma,” he said. “Along with that, a lot say they just can’t take it anymore, or on their own. The ultimate ramifications of that trauma experienced are going to be long term.”
Melissa VanDyne, executive director at Missouri Rural Health Association, said one major reason job openings in the sector aren’t immediately filling is due to a lack of supply.
“It’s not just doctors and nurses, but we are seeing it across the board,” VanDyne said. “It’s in what we call allied health services too — your food and custodial — really everything in and around health care.”
This isn’t an issue directly focused on rural facilities, VanDyne said, as urban health care facilities are dealing with shortages as well. Where rural areas are taking an additional hit is in their ability to attract workers with salary.
“We are seeing instances where nurses, especially, are opting to go to more urban settings because they can get paid more,’” she said. “Now our rural facilities are having to compete even more than they already were. Increasing salaries hurts their overall revenue streams and our rural hospitals hurt financially already.”
James said there are opportunities to be found in federal programs. Rural communities can push loan repayment programs through the U.S. Health Resources and Services Association, and he hopes more will be brought on to incentivize more health care workers.
“The medical expense in general is a huge barrier to people becoming primary care,” he said. “Only 2% of our medical graduates are going into primary care.”
The rapid growth of telehealth has been among the positives to emerge from the pandemic. Being able to meet with physicians remotely has helped those who can not easily get to a health care facility, but that benefit can only go as far as the infrastructure will carry it.
VanDyne said there are pockets of her state where poor internet connectivity and cellular service don’t allow for those benefits to be seen. She said the improvement of broadband connectivity needs to be tied to increasing rural health care access.
“There are pockets where we just don’t have coverage,” she said. “The fiber may be there, but it isn’t live or it doesn’t quite get where it needs to go. We are hoping that funding will help bridge that gap in rural areas.”
The issue of telehealth and how it will be viewed by insurance is something that needs to be addressed as well, VanDyne said. During the public health emergency, there were additional reimbursement costs coming in for virtual appointments. When those additional funds stop, telehealth could take a step backward.
“The federal government did release a lot of CMS waivers as far as regulations and reimbursement for telehealth, and we are pushing to get those permanent,” she said. “We have to work on that reimbursement structure to make sure it stays as close to an in-person visit as a telehealth visit.”
One area telehealth has been helpful is in mental or behavioral health, James said. Improving the infrastructure for rural mental health is a focus for many organizations, he said, and the pandemic has shown increased demand. He hopes it can be become a bigger part of the overall health care complex.
“Behavioral health needs to be considered primary care,” he said. “It’s a nationwide issue that, from an economic perspective, costs us enormously in lost productivity and health care expense. I do a lot of individual rural health clinic program assessments where we look at the top diagnoses, and anxiety was routinely at the top of those.”