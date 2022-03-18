Demand for health workers outpaces supply

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, health care has seen quite a transformation.

Health care workers have felt a strain as demand for their skills grew. Hospitals saw increased activity with spikes in cases and new variants, in addition to their normal services, leading to a shortage of workers. This has been felt in rural areas especially, where access to health care can be tougher to find and miles away in some cases.

These aren’t new problems, but COVID has put a magnifying glass on these issues in most rural areas.

“We didn’t realize how bad it was,” said Charles James Jr., North American Healthcare Management Services CEO and Illinois Rural Health Association president. “For those with transportation insecurity, especially our Medicare patients and even some of our own staff that has to transport children to daycare, it has been extremely pronounced.”

That has led to a lot of stress, both professionally and personally, on health care workers, James said.

“We get a lot of health care providers with massive trauma,” he said. “Along with that, a lot say they just can’t take it anymore, or on their own. The ultimate ramifications of that trauma experienced are going to be long term.”

Melissa VanDyne, executive director at Missouri Rural Health Association, said one major reason job openings in the sector aren’t immediately filling is due to a lack of supply.

“It’s not just doctors and nurses, but we are seeing it across the board,” VanDyne said. “It’s in what we call allied health services too — your food and custodial — really everything in and around health care.”