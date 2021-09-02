Discussions for the 2023 farm bill start soon

It’s early, but discussions about the next farm bill will likely be starting up in the next few months as agricultural organizations begin talking to their members and lawmakers begin planning for hearings.

“It is early, so it’s hard to get my Magic 8-Ball shaken up to be too clear,” says Andrew Walmsley, director of congressional relations for the American Farm Bureau Federation.

But Walmsley says the AFBF and other farm organizations will be starting the process this fall of talking to members to get their opinions about the farm bill. And leaders of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees in Congress will likely plan hearings next spring.

The last farm bill was passed in 2018, so the goal will be to pass a new one in 2023, though it has not been unusual for the process to spill over into the following year. The basic idea is that farmers talk about their priorities now so their organizations can then talk to Congress about organizational priorities.

In 2018 the farm bill was in many ways a continuation of the 2014 bill, with everyone agreeing they liked federally subsidized crop insurance as the centerpiece of federal support for farmers. There is still strong support for crop insurance. But the COVID-19 pandemic caused changes in farm policy and farm aid over the past 18 months, and it may have caused some lawmakers and farmers to look at different programs or proposals.

“It (COVID) was a shared experience,” says Mike Stranz, vice president of advocacy at the National Farmers Union.