‘Driverless’ features hit farm fields in many forms

Two years ago at the Iowa Ag Expo, automation was the hot topic. Using technology to streamline processes, and even create driverless tractors, were expected to play a big role in agriculture in the coming years.

According to some, that future is here.

“It’s absolutely here,” said Josh Crimmins, a representative with precision agriculture company Raven Industries. “The technology is here and it’s not just a buzzword anymore. Autonomous technology is here.”

Crimmins said there are driverless machines working in fields across the Corn Belt and in Canada, using set maps and paths to do the work for the farmer. There is technology being used right now that allows farmers to control grain carts without needing to step out of the combine.

For farmers who may not be willing or able to switch to fully autonomous machinery when it becomes available, he said having some of the features will still be desirable.

“Things like Driver Assist, you’ll still have an applicator or someone in the cab, but they are taking the burden of just driving away from the operator and letting them be in more of a management position,” Crimmins said.

However, the goal of precision ag is to help the farmer, not replace the farmer, said Brett Buehler of Ag Leader. He said these companies know how personal and important the work is to most farmers, and they don’t want to force the controls out of anyone’s hands.

“We aren’t taking over, that’s not our focus,” Buehler said.