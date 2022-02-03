Economists raise concerns about China’s market might

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ernie Goss has plenty of economic concerns, but he also stressed one simple thing at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit last week.

“We’re doing fantastic given what has happened to us,” the Creighton University economist said.

“How can you not be excited about being part of this industry,” Goss told the crowd at the summit, where he joined Seth Meyer, the chief economist at the USDA, for a discussion of the economy.

Both men said there are challenges on the horizon. Both said inflation is a concern. And both said that while China is a huge buyer of U.S. agricultural goods, having one country hold such a big part of the market carries risk.

“Whenever you have all your eggs in one basket, it is a concern,” Meyer said.

Goss throws out one other timely concern. He said leaders in China and Russia are not capitalists and are interested in consolidating power. China is not likely to do anything to upset the world or the markets before or during the Olympic games that are being held in Beijing in February. But if you are looking for a so-called “black swan” type of event, it could happen shortly after the Olympics, when China or perhaps Russia could feel more emboldened.

“That’s my real concern,” Goss said. “Iowa depends heavily on China.”

Of course, he said that a move by Russia into Ukraine would be bad for the markets because it would disrupt the world economy. But it could actually help ethanol because it would almost certainly push world oil prices higher.