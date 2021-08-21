Efficient harvest moves beyond speed

When it comes to harvest season, efficiency doesn’t just mean finding the fastest combine available.

Justin Render, a product specialist with Kinze, said having the right grain cart is just as important.

“Adding a grain cart is adding probably 25% efficiency, because you can keep the combine rolling and not stop,” Render said. “Having that machine sized to your offloads, you need a big enough cart to go from the combine to the semi. You don’t have to make a run back to grab a little more to finish off the load.”

Going for the biggest available size may not be right for every farmer, Render said. Much of it comes down to having the right tractor system to pull those carts. A 300 and 400 horsepower tractor will have more towing capacity and be able to move at the speed needed.

“Another factor is matching the conveyance systems leaving the field,” Render said. “There’s several guys who haul their own grain and others want to keep a bunch of trucks rolling all the time. You want to match the loads for what you want so you can keep the combine rolling and not wait on a semi.”

When evaluating a system, he suggested working backward from the end destination. If an on-farm drying system has limited capacity, it might not make sense to leave grain sitting in the cart waiting to offload.

Efficiency is especially important to Jess Hoyt, who does custom harvesting with HD Custom Forage Harvesting in Corning, Iowa. He said with the short window to get work done and steady demand, being able to move in and out of the field quickly is critical.