Efficient harvest moves beyond speed

When it comes to harvest season, efficiency doesn’t just mean finding the fastest combine available.
Justin Render, a product specialist with Kinze, said having the right grain cart is just as important.
“Adding a grain cart is adding probably 25% efficiency, because you can keep the combine rolling and not stop,” Render said. “Having that machine sized to your offloads, you need a big enough cart to go from the combine to the semi. You don’t have to make a run back to grab a little more to finish off the load.”
Going for the biggest available size may not be right for every farmer, Render said. Much of it comes down to having the right tractor system to pull those carts. A 300 and 400 horsepower tractor will have more towing capacity and be able to move at the speed needed.
“Another factor is matching the conveyance systems leaving the field,” Render said. “There’s several guys who haul their own grain and others want to keep a bunch of trucks rolling all the time. You want to match the loads for what you want so you can keep the combine rolling and not wait on a semi.”
When evaluating a system, he suggested working backward from the end destination. If an on-farm drying system has limited capacity, it might not make sense to leave grain sitting in the cart waiting to offload.
Efficiency is especially important to Jess Hoyt, who does custom harvesting with HD Custom Forage Harvesting in Corning, Iowa. He said with the short window to get work done and steady demand, being able to move in and out of the field quickly is critical.
“We try to maximize our day to day efficiency during the season,” he said. “Last fall, we were averaging 15 billable hours every day. We pretty much ran as hard as we can so long as it was safe. We are constantly trying to find out how we can unload faster.”
He said some of their bigger, 24-foot silage carts help them be more efficient in the field. Hauling is where some of the inefficiencies come in.
“We can chop it really fast,” Hoyt said. “Getting hauled and packed in the bag is limiting. We can fill carts in five and a half minutes, and the faster we can get it filled, the faster we can get it on the road. If we can fill a cart that fast and unload it in 7 minutes, the rest of our time is road time.”
He said running a custom operation means any delays or inefficiencies push back the time they can get to some of their later-scheduled clients. They even have to turn down some work because they know it would be tough to fit it in.
“The longer it takes us, someone is always last,” Hoyt said. “The quality then starts going down. There’s always a perfect day to do each job, but we can’t do that.”
Cart technology has also seen improvement, Render said. The industry is moving more to tracks, he said, as they allow for additional weight in the cart while not causing ruts in the soil.
“Tires can have soil PSI limitations,” Render said. “You can keep making tires bigger and bigger, but the flat area is not as good as a track. The higher amount of square inches of carrying capacity we can put on the ground, the less pressure the soil is going to see, which means less compaction.”