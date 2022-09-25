Eisenhower library reflects war experience, farm interest

Throughout his military and political career, Dwight Eisenhower made sure people knew his roots were firmly planted in the soil of Abilene, Kansas.

“He was from the Midwest and he was proud of it,” says Dawn Hammatt, director of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene.

Eisenhower was born in Denison, Texas, in 1890, but his family moved back to Kansas in 1892. He entered the U.S. Military Academy in 1911, beginning a career that would see him become Supreme Commander of the Allied forces in World War II.

Eisenhower retired from the Army in 1952, and just days later announced his candidacy for president. He would go on to serve two terms before leaving office in January 1961.

He married Boone, Iowa, native Mamie Doud in 1916. Eisenhower died March 28, 1969, and was buried in Abilene. Mamie died 10 years later.

Hammatt says Eisenhower’s boyhood home is the centerpiece of the library and museum complex in Abilene.

“The plan in 1947 was to build a museum for World War II veterans,” she says. “But then Ike decided to run for president, and plans changed.”

The library structure was dedicated May 1, 1962, and is part of a 22-acre campus.

“That date would have been his mother’s 100th birthday,” Hammatt says.

She says the museum complex is not only a tribute to Eisenhower’s military and political career, but it also incorporates the Midwestern roots that were so important to him.

“Those Midwestern ideals were the building blocks of who he was and who he became,” Hammatt says.

The boyhood home remains on its original site, while the museum campus has grown around it.

“The Eisenhowers had a plot of land they used to grow produce for their own consumption,” she says.

Eisenhower always had an interest in agriculture, and he and Mamie eventually purchased a farm near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

“Ike was very proud of his cattle,” Hammatt says. “When he was president, he always tried to do what he could for the farmers.”

That effort likely inspired one of Eisenhower’s most famous quotes, “You know, farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil, and you're a thousand miles from the corn field.”

The museum is filled with thousands of donated items. Most recently, a display was created to highlight Eisenhower’s longtime friendship with Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8.

“They were great friends, and Ike kept their letters,” Hammatt says.

In 2019, a renovation project began to update the museum, a project that “allowed us to use Ike and Mamie’s words to help tell their story,” Hammatt says. “We wanted to make sure Mamie had her own gallery because they were truly partners.”

She says it’s important that Americans understand the work of of the Eisenhowers and their role in history.

“There are more people that don’t have a personal connection to them, so we need to make sure we are able to connect them,” Hammatt says. “We want them to know Ike’s involvement in things like our interstate highway system, the civil rights movement and the space program.

“We think we have done that, and we encourage people to visit Abilene.”

More information may be found at eisenhowerlibrary.gov.