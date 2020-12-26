Election, virus rock state of Iowa in 2020

Iowa began the year with a flood of political advertising connected with the state’s celebrated presidential caucuses and ended it with most people wearing face-masks and canceling holiday gatherings.

Rarely has there been a time when so many Iowans looked ahead to the end of a year. Yet this holiday season does draw the year to a close with some signs of optimism for agriculture.

“I describe it as sort of an opposite year,” says Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart, explaining that the timelines and economic trends were opposite of what often happens, with the highest prices at harvest and with little working out the way everyone expected on New Year’s Day.

Politics divides us

With a nation deeply divided and more than 20 Democratic presidential candidates roaming the state early on, Iowa was the center of the political universe in January.

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were the front-runners for the Democratic vote in Iowa. Former Vice President Joe Biden ended up with the nomination and won the general election, although incumbent Donald Trump took the Iowa vote and Republicans cemented their majority in state government.

The Congressional races included several very close votes, including one in southeast Iowa where only six votes separated the candidates and the outcome is still being debated. The state’s four-member U.S. House contingent will now include three newcomers, and the fourth is only entering her second term. In the Senate, incumbent Republican Joni Ernst won re-election.