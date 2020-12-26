Election, virus rock state of Iowa in 2020

Iowa began the year with a flood of political advertising connected with the state’s celebrated presidential caucuses and ended it with most people wearing face-masks and canceling holiday gatherings.
Rarely has there been a time when so many Iowans looked ahead to the end of a year. Yet this holiday season does draw the year to a close with some signs of optimism for agriculture.
“I describe it as sort of an opposite year,” says Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart, explaining that the timelines and economic trends were opposite of what often happens, with the highest prices at harvest and with little working out the way everyone expected on New Year’s Day.
Politics divides us
With a nation deeply divided and more than 20 Democratic presidential candidates roaming the state early on, Iowa was the center of the political universe in January.
Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were the front-runners for the Democratic vote in Iowa. Former Vice President Joe Biden ended up with the nomination and won the general election, although incumbent Donald Trump took the Iowa vote and Republicans cemented their majority in state government.
The Congressional races included several very close votes, including one in southeast Iowa where only six votes separated the candidates and the outcome is still being debated. The state’s four-member U.S. House contingent will now include three newcomers, and the fourth is only entering her second term. In the Senate, incumbent Republican Joni Ernst won re-election.
The political year ended with the naming of former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack as Secretary of Agriculture under the Biden administration. It will be the second time around for Vilsack, who also served at secretary from 2009-17 during the Obama administration.
Drought and derecho
After a couple of very wet planting and harvest seasons, Mother Nature decided to shift gears in 2020, as the spigot turned off and drought impacted farmers in many parts of the state.
As if that wasn’t enough of a problem, a storm whipped through the state on Aug. 10, leaving a swath of destruction. Cedar Rapids caught the brunt of the storm, which was described by meteorologists as a “derecho” that included winds of over 100 miles per hour. In the storm path across the middle part of the state, trees were broken off or uprooted, barns were blown over, and grain bins were crunched like pop cans. Some cornfields in the storm path were destroyed and production dropped.
“When it snaps trees off four feet above the ground, you know it’s a serious wind,” said Cedar Rapids area farmer Matt Yates at the time.
Masks and shutdowns
No discussion of 2020 would be anything close to complete without a long chapter on COVID-19. In January, U.S. officials were informed of a virus that was causing very serious problems in China. The Trump administration assured the public there was nothing to worry about, but in mid-March everything changed. Schools closed. Businesses shut down temporarily and people began working from home. For many in rural America, this looked like a problem for city-dwellers and not them. They were wrong.
When the virus began hitting the mostly immigrant population that worked in packing plants, some plants were forced to close temporarily. Others had to slow line speeds. Among the hardest hit in and around Iowa were the Iowa Premium Beef Plant in Tama, Tyson Foods plants in Waterloo, Columbus Junction and Perry, the JBS plant in Marshalltown and Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Farmers suddenly weren’t sure where to go with livestock that was ready for slaughter. Prices plummeted. Meat lockers became very busy.
Once that passed, ethanol producers realized people weren’t driving as much and fuel usage dropped, impacting that market.
Congress passed a large aid bill that pumped money into the economy, and the USDA sent farmers more checks to go with the trade payments they were already getting.
The World Pork Expo and the state fair were both canceled, as were many county fairs, although the state fair did hold some youth livestock shows and some counties did the same.
Gov. Kim Reynolds infuriated some health and education experts by refusing to mandate mask usage and by putting in guidelines that made moving school online in the fall difficult. Infection and death totals in the state shot up.
Commodity prices recover
At the start of the year, there was some optimism in the commodity markets and farmers were hopeful that 2020 would be a better year than 2019 or 2018. When COVID-19 hit, those hopes appeared to be dashed. Prices went down and farmers were left dependent on large government payments.
But at the end of the summer, the impact of drought in many crop production areas of the world began to push grain prices up. Solid trade numbers also helped. The highest prices of the year came at harvest.
“I think the story of the year is the recovery,” says Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Craig Hill. “Prices blossomed.”
And that blossoming brought optimism to the state’s farm community, Hill says.
With good prices and a vaccine on the way, it’s just possible farmers may be feeling good about 2021. It’s a guarantee they will be glad to be rid of 2020.