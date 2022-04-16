Eminent domain big issue with carbon pipeline

As carbon pipeline projects continue to be debated, the use of eminent domain has become a major issue across Iowa.

Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO2 Ventures and Wolf Carbon Solutions/ADM each have announced proposals to build underground pipelines that would carry CO2 from ethanol plants in Iowa to sequestration sites in North Dakota and Illinois.

Eminent domain is something the three companies with proposed carbon pipelines in Iowa have not talked at length about when trying to acquire land for their projects through voluntary easements.

But it is already one of the focal points of opposition.

“These pipelines are being built by outside interests and financiers who hope to exploit tax benefits for their personal gain (which will also leave Iowa),” said Aaron Lehman of the Iowa Farmers Union. “Their claims of providing public benefit fail to rise to the level to justify the use of eminent domain.

“If pipeline developers are unable to negotiate satisfactory agreements with landowners in their respective paths, they should abandon these projects.”

Companies requesting to use eminent domain for carbon sequestration pipeline projects couldn't receive a state hearing until early next year, under a bill that the Iowa House passed March 24.

The legislation is an attempt to ease Iowa landowners' concerns about the potential use of eminent domain by the companies that have proposed pipeline projects. Supporters said the measure would encourage the negotiation of voluntary agreements between companies and landowners while the Legislature is not in session.

Heartland Greenway, which is heading one of the proposed projects, said they don’t plan to utilize eminent domain and hope to enter voluntary easements to complete the process.

“We maintain a very high standard and commitment to being fantastic neighbors to the communities and landowners we serve,” the company said. “We have a market study under way for voluntary easement compensation in the states to confirm modeled assumptions. Our teams are currently working through the necessary surveys of the parcels we’ve identified, and we plan to kick off the easement negotiations with landowners likely sometime in May.”

Jesse Harris of LS2, a Des Moines public affairs firm representing Summit, said opponents are getting ahead of themselves. In its application with the Iowa Utilities Board, Summit did request the use of eminent domain, but said it is uncertain it will be needed.

Mike Main of Sioux City waved a “No Easement. No Eminent Domain” sign in the Capitol rotunda during a statehouse rally March 29. His 80 acres of Woodbury County farmland could be crossed by a $4.5 billion, 2,000-mile Iowa-to-North Dakota pipeline proposed by Iowa-based Summit.

Main’s opposition to the pipeline, in general, is “soft.”

“But I’m deadest against eminent domain for the gain of private investors,” he said.

In the case of the Summit pipeline that could impact more than 8,000 acres of cropland, over half the counties on the route have filed objections.

Mahmud Fitil, the frontline action and logistics and land defense organizer for Great Plains Action Society, said he has concerns about political connections between the companies and lawmakers in Iowa.

Former Iowa governor Terry Branstad is an advisor for Summit Carbon Solutions, which is looking to add a pipeline to the state, and Republican donor Bruce Rastetter is the head of its parent company, Summit Agricultural Solutions.

Iowa Corn Growers Association president Lance Lillibridge said the group opposes the use of eminent domain to complete this project. He said exploring all options moving forward and making sure producers have a good understanding of what actions could occur is important.

“We strongly believe in individual landowner rights, and we encourage farmers to have conversations with the companies as well as seek legal counsel,” he said. “We support the use of eminent domain by government for public benefit but not for private, for-profit entities.”

Lehman said other pipelines have come through the state, and there hasn’t been a good track record thus far. Farmers have been impacted by lost revenue, soil damage and soil drainage disruptions, he said. He also feels the pipeline isn’t going to accomplish the ultimate goal of offsetting the carbon footprint of ethanol plants as well as the companies are saying.

“Pipelines and deep earth burial are not the only or best solution but will only perpetuate an unsustainable system,” Lehman said. “There are viable solutions that do not require transporting a dangerous product through pipelines.”

With additional reporting from James Lynch with the Gazette Des Moines Bureau.

