Equipment makers focus on smarts, not size

Bigger does not always mean better, and for agricultural equipment manufacturers the focus for the future might not revolve around the size of the equipment.

Leaders from John Deere, Case IH, AGCO and Kubota gathered at the virtual Commodity Classic recently for a roundtable discussion about the future of equipment in agriculture. Much of the discussion was on what technology can be added.

“Technology is changing the way we farm today,” said Scott Harris, vice president of Case IH North America. “Farmers are still interested in things like horsepower and productivity, but we are starting to think about things like connectivity.”

Connectivity doesn’t just mean person-to-person or person-to-machine either, Harris said, but rather adding more autonomy to machines to allow them to speak to each other and perform different operations in the field.

Bill Hurley, vice president for after-sales customer support and distribution development with AGCO, said the future of technology in agriculture will be determined by “smart farming solutions,” such as autonomy or making tractors and cabs rely more on electricity.

“Whether that’s smart autonomous vehicles or electrification, the way our machines interact with customer’s operations, that’s what get us up every day,” Hurly said.

With the possibility of autonomous vehicles, Harris referenced the labor issues seen on many farms, with help hard to find in some areas. He said the advances in creating more efficient or automated tasks can ease the burden on farmers.