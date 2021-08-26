Equipment makers harness automation technology

Technology continues to transform farm equipment as new spray systems, auto-steer products, and tire-inflation systems hit the market. And that trend is not going to end any time soon.

“There are a wide variety of options out there,” says Ryan Bergman, a technical project specialist in ag technology with Iowa State University Extension.

Anything that allows farmers to reduce inputs or labor costs has value, and there are many directions that could lead, he says.

One of the most obvious areas of change is in sprayer technology. John Deere introduced its See & Spray technology this year, and that equipment will go on sale later in the year for use next spring. That technology involves the use of cameras and computers to spot and only spray weeds.

The present version of that technology is designed for use on fallow ground, so the cameras spot anything that is green to spray. Since fallow ground systems are more prevalent in dry regions, this system is likely to be targeted primarily to the Plains states and to areas such as Australia or the Canadian plains, according to company officials. But the hope is that technological advances will allow that idea to be expanded to be used in other cropping situations.

“This is the first step of a marathon,” says Franklin Peitz, a product marketing manager with Deere.

The current system features 36 small cameras on a 120-foot spray boom, he explains. The cameras spot green plants as the sprayer moves through the field and the computer processor responds by spraying that green in about 0.2 seconds.