Ethanol history illuminates next step for industry

NEVADA, Iowa — There is a long line of semi-trucks hauling corn to Lincolnway Energy today. That’s normal right now, as gas prices soar and ethanol production races to keep up with demand.

Of course, that hasn’t always been the case in an industry that has seen more than its share of ups and downs over the last 40 years. And the crystal ball doesn’t yet provide a clear picture of whether it will be the case in another few decades. But there is a sense of optimism behind the waterfall of corn flowing from the trucks into the grain pit.

“The industry is still doing well,” says Nick Bowdish, president and CEO of Elite Octane near Atlantic, Iowa. “The margin is profitable today.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by others at a time when the economy is still recovering from the long COVID-19 shutdown and people are dealing with high fuel prices due in part to the war in Ukraine.

“The ethanol industry is in a pretty good place, especially when you consider all the volatility … in the marketplace right now. We’ve been dealing with a couple of black swan events,” says Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association in Washington, D.C.

The industry is facing some challenges, and there are questions about the future, but it may be worth taking a look at the trendlines of ethanol.

“I’ve been in this almost since the inception,” says Bill Couser, a farmer and long-time board member at Lincolnway Energy.