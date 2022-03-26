Ethanol history illuminates next step for industry

NEVADA, Iowa — There is a long line of semi-trucks hauling corn to Lincolnway Energy today. That’s normal right now, as gas prices soar and ethanol production races to keep up with demand.
Of course, that hasn’t always been the case in an industry that has seen more than its share of ups and downs over the last 40 years. And the crystal ball doesn’t yet provide a clear picture of whether it will be the case in another few decades. But there is a sense of optimism behind the waterfall of corn flowing from the trucks into the grain pit.
“The industry is still doing well,” says Nick Bowdish, president and CEO of Elite Octane near Atlantic, Iowa. “The margin is profitable today.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by others at a time when the economy is still recovering from the long COVID-19 shutdown and people are dealing with high fuel prices due in part to the war in Ukraine.
“The ethanol industry is in a pretty good place, especially when you consider all the volatility … in the marketplace right now. We’ve been dealing with a couple of black swan events,” says Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association in Washington, D.C.
The industry is facing some challenges, and there are questions about the future, but it may be worth taking a look at the trendlines of ethanol.
“I’ve been in this almost since the inception,” says Bill Couser, a farmer and long-time board member at Lincolnway Energy.
The industry really started more than 40 years ago as a response to the oil embargoes of the 1970s and the ensuing high gas prices that the embargoes
fueled. In 1978, the Environmental Protection Agency allowed for a 10% blend of ethanol to be put into gasoline and a partial exemption from federal motor fuel taxes was passed.
Farmers began investing in very small-scale production of what was then called “gasohol.” The Renewable Fuels Association was formed in 1981, but the industry remained small until the Clean Air Act of 1990 established oxygenated gasoline programs for metro areas with air quality issues. Early on, MTBE was the additive of choice for oil companies, but over time it became clear that MTBE was contaminating groundwater. Environmental issues led to ethanol being the oxygenate of choice.
In 2005 President George W. Bush signed the Energy Policy Act into law, which established the Renewable Fuel Standard, a program that would gradually ramp up the amount of biofuel to be blended into the national fuel supply. Ten percent blends of ethanol were suddenly headed toward eventually being the national norm.
Of course, the RFS has seen challenges. The push to move from an E10 standard to acceptance of year-round E15 has been met with resistance. There always seem to be battles being fought in Congress or at the EPA or the White House, no matter which party is in power.
“D.C. is a crazy place,” says Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.
But he says the basic idea of ethanol as a home-grown and environmentally friendly fuel remains a sound one.
Some environmental groups disagree, saying ethanol production leads to the planting of too much corn and that leads to environmental degradation. Shaw and other industry leaders dispute that idea, saying that while roughly 40% of the nation’s corn goes through ethanol plants, a third of that comes back out in the form of byproducts such as distillers grains which make excellent livestock feed.
What isn’t in dispute is that right now ethanol costs less than oil, and that means ethanol blends are less costly than non-ethanol blends of liquid fuel, Cooper says. At a time when fuel costs are shooting through the roof, that is an important point. He argues that this would be a good time for lawmakers in Washington to promote ethanol production as a way of addressing fuel shortages and fuel price increases.
In the short term, that might mean finding a way to get E15 into all markets year-round. When E15 was first approved it was not approved for summer usage in many areas due to concerns about ozone emissions. In 2019, President Donald Trump approved year-round E15, in 2021 the courts overturned that regulation.
Now Cooper says state governments in the Midwest are working through the Clean Air Act to get year-round E15 in their areas. The Biden administration is looking at whether EPA could take a different approach which would satisfy the court, and Congress may consider legislation that would allow year-round E15. It might not be allowed in time for the 2022 summer driving season unless the administration decides on some type of emergency declaration to allow it this year due to the war and high gas prices.
But Cooper and other industry leader say the future lies beyond E15.
“It’s probably a no-brainer that we’ll eventually go to E15 year round,” Couser says. “But I think the next step will be E30. That’s the perfect mix.”
Mixes such as E85 are useful for people who have flex-fuel vehicles, but Couser says it is likely that regular vehicles will eventually be approved for E30 blends and that could be the right combination of environmental and price benefits while not reducing fuel mileage too much.
Those moves to E15 and E30 could benefit farmers and the ethanol industry and could also improve air quality and climate issues in the short run, Couser argues.
Even if the country does move to an electric vehicle fleet, something that is still far from a certainty, that will take time, he says. Using higher blends of ethanol can provide some economic and environmental benefit during that transition.
And if the nation does move toward electric vehicles, it still may not sound a death knell to ethanol, Cooper says. He points toward markets such as ship and large vehicle transportation as a potentially large market for biofuels. And sustainable aviation fuel holds tremendous opportunity.
“It’s a huge market,” Cooper says.
Right now the United States is producing about 14 to 15 billion gallons of ethanol, primarily for autos. The sustainable aviation fuel market could be double that figure.
Of course, more research and development needs to be done before ethanol is ready to meet that aviation market. But it is a possibility.
Meanwhile, industry leaders continue to promote their product and fight continual battles in Washington, D.C., regarding the RFS and various environmental rules, climate change and land use changes and a variety of other items. The Biden administration did stop the flood of small refinery waivers that had been granted by the Trump administration, a move that pleased ethanol industry leaders, but then it changed RFS numbers from two years ago, angering them.
If there is good news on the political front, it may be that ethanol has rarely been a partisan issue, Shaw says. It has been more of a regional issue, which means no matter which political party has power ethanol has friends in that party. Of course, it also means it has detractors in both parties.
“This Russian aggression isn’t going to last forever,” Shaw says. “We don’t really know yet if it will spur a new round of innovation (such as the oil embargo that started the ethanol industry).”
Whether it does spur more innovation or not, Cooper and Shaw and others in the ethanol industry are optimistic, and they say the future holds many potential paths, from E30 mixes to aviation fuel. Their challenge is figuring out the road map toward their best future.