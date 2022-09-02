Ex-ag secretary carries lessons from office

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bill Northey is part of a small fraternity, the group of men and women who make up the list of former state secretaries of agriculture.

“When you are the secretary you get to know the other state secretaries,” Northey says. “It’s a club.”

In Iowa, that club is very small. Northey served from 2007 to 2018, when he left to take a post at the United States Department of Agriculture. Before him Patty Judge served as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture from 1999 to 2007. That’s it. Mike Naig is the current secretary but all those who served before 1999 are now gone.

The list is longer in some other states, especially those where the position is not an elected one and the person serving often serves at the discretion of the governor.

“Every state is different,” Northey says. “But, overall, it’s a good group of folks.”

Today Northey, 63, serves as chief executive officer for the Agribusiness Association of Iowa. It’s a professional association of about 200 agricultural retailers who are involved in areas such as fertilizer, manufacturing and crop inputs. It was formed about 30 years ago when the Iowa Fertilizer and Chemical Association merged with the Iowa Grain and Feed Association.

Northey works with his members, as well as with state lawmakers and regulators.

It’s a change of pace after life as a government official, but Northey said he is enjoying the work.

Northey grew up on a farm near Spirit Lake, in northwest Iowa. He earned a degree from Iowa State University and then began farming with his grandfather. He quickly got involved in the local Farm Bureau and the Iowa Corn Growers Association. While still in his 20s he was elected to the corn grower board and eventually rose to become president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association and then the National Corn Growers Association.

Along the way he also earned an MBA and continued to farm. In 2006 he won a close election for the Secretary of Agriculture position and he was re-elected in 2010 and 2014. He resigned in 2018 to become Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation at the USDA from 2018 to 2021.

But he says his time as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture was special. And it was different than the experience of fellow ag leaders in other states because Iowa is one of only 12 states where the position is an elected one.

“It’s different because while you work very closely with the governor, you don’t work for the governor,” he explains. “You have your own authority.”

Of course, the job is not an easy one. The secretary is an administrator who oversees more than 300 employees, most of who are working in regulatory areas. But it is also one where the secretary is seen as an advocate for agriculture and a chief salesman for agricultural products.

For Northey, two of the big issues were avian influenza, which hit the state in 2015, and water quality.

On the water quality front, the department worked with lawmakers and researchers at Iowa State University to put together the state’s nutrient reduction strategy. That strategy was released in late 2012 and approved by lawmakers in 2013, almost 10 years ago.

It has been criticized by some and praised by others, but Northey is proud of it and of what has been accomplished in the area of water quality, though he concedes there is much more to do.

He says there were lessons he learned as secretary. One was the importance of traveling the state and meeting people. He tells about making an appearance at an event and having a person tell him it was the first time the secretary had been there in 20 years. The fact that anyone knew it had been that long impressed him that he represented the office.

“I needed to show up,” he says. “That was important.”