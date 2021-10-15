Exit strategy: High crop prices nice, but planning more important

After a lifetime of farming, Tom Renner decided to officially retire in December 2020.

At 74 years old, retiring made sense on paper for Renner. The Ventura, Iowa, farmer had a son, Brent, ready to take over the family farm and a recent vacation had him thinking about spending more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

“There’s something about age that slows a guy down a little bit and makes him think about the future,” Renner said. “I had done some traveling and we really enjoyed it.”

During that trip to Maine, Brent had taken care of some of the bean harvest, which made retirement much more of a reality.

The jump in crop prices at that time also made the decision easier for Renner.

“It certainly wasn’t going to hurt, but it wasn’t a deal breaker,” Renner said.

Renner said if crop prices hadn’t bounced back, it likely would not have changed his plans too dramatically. He said his experience of farming during the 1980s recession taught him how to continue on through poor prices. However, this boost in prices will help Brent get off to a good start on the farm.

“Brent is going into a year here with good profit, which is going to give him a boost,” Renner said.

Tom had a succession plan in place with Brent — a key for retirement, said Kelly Heckaman, part of the Purdue University Farm Transition team. As farmers get older, they either aren’t able to do as much on the farm or simply want to stop doing it, she said. Having the next generation in place, whether that’s family or another source, is crucial.