Expert offers tips on long-term farm management

DES MOINES, Iowa — When a farm grows and ages, its structure may also change and more people may become involved. From a management standpoint, that can get complicated.

“This isn’t just touchy-feely foo-foo stuff,” says Dick Wittmann, a farmer and farm management consultant.

Wittmann spoke at a recent farm management event hosted by Commstock Investments and sponsored by Iowa Farmer Today. He is a part of the family management team at Wittmann Farms, a 20,000-acre grain, cattle, timber and wildlife operation in Idaho. But he also talks to farmers about business management.

He says that many farms, if they survive from generation to generation, change and grow and evolve. A farm may start out with one farmer. The next generation may include brothers and sisters. The third generation may include cousins. If that happens, those ever more distant relatives need to learn how to structure their organization so it works for them.

As employees are added and partners are added, the farm may need to develop its own management structure. And for the older members of the family it may include trying to develop scenarios where they can step away from day-to-day management but still be involved in long-term strategic decisions.

“How do you get out of the way without going away,” Wittmann asks, adding that sometimes the transition timeline for management is more difficult to put together than a transition timeline for ownership.