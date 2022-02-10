Expert offers tips on long-term farm management

DES MOINES, Iowa — When a farm grows and ages, its structure may also change and more people may become involved. From a management standpoint, that can get complicated.
“This isn’t just touchy-feely foo-foo stuff,” says Dick Wittmann, a farmer and farm management consultant.
Wittmann spoke at a recent farm management event hosted by Commstock Investments and sponsored by Iowa Farmer Today. He is a part of the family management team at Wittmann Farms, a 20,000-acre grain, cattle, timber and wildlife operation in Idaho. But he also talks to farmers about business management.
He says that many farms, if they survive from generation to generation, change and grow and evolve. A farm may start out with one farmer. The next generation may include brothers and sisters. The third generation may include cousins. If that happens, those ever more distant relatives need to learn how to structure their organization so it works for them.
As employees are added and partners are added, the farm may need to develop its own management structure. And for the older members of the family it may include trying to develop scenarios where they can step away from day-to-day management but still be involved in long-term strategic decisions.
“How do you get out of the way without going away,” Wittmann asks, adding that sometimes the transition timeline for management is more difficult to put together than a transition timeline for ownership.
For some farms, that might mean forming an advisory board and having meetings. It almost certainly will mean putting more things in writing. Rules and expectations should be in writing and should be clear. There should be standard operating procedures, he says.
Those are all things that may not be necessary when only one person or couple is involved, but become ever more important as the number of people involved grows. Although putting things in writing isn’t a bad idea, even in a small farm operation, Wittmann says.
One other lesson is that everyone is different, even in a farm business. Each member will have his or her own strengths and weaknesses. Someone may be good at mechanical and machinery items while another may prefer agronomy or livestock.
It is also time for farmers to understand that when they are in the office working on financials or other management issues, they are still working, Wittmann says. Too often they look at physical labor as work and management as something they just have to do. In some cases, that means giving credit to a spouse or other family member who is doing that important office work.
All of those ideas are really part of a long-term process, Wittmann says. There is no one right way to manage a farm or to pass it on to another generation, but there are lessons that could be helpful as the business grows and changes.