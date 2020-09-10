On Memorial Day, Donna Robinson’s farm caught a break when a tornado went just behind her family’s house and between her fields.
In July, wind and hail came through her Jones County, Iowa, farm and while it “ruffled things up,” it wasn’t nearly as destructive as the early August derecho that knocked out much of northern Iowa.
“We lost all of our grain bins and a big barn,” Robinson said of the Aug. 10 storm. “We had some other damage to equipment, but the whole grain setup is gone.”
Robinson and many other farmers gathered on Sept. 1 at a meeting organized by Iowa State Extension at the Linn Coop in Alburnett, Iowa, to learn more about what options they may have for their decimated crop moving forward.
One hot topic at the meeting was crop insurance and determining if the flattened corn was worth harvesting.
Ryan Drollette, an Extension farm management specialist, said for producers hoping for a major jump in prices due to this storm may be disappointed. Drollette said he was expecting a $3 corn price average due to the potential for the 2020 crop to be 2 billion bushels above 2019. He said nationally, the loss is a “drop in the bucket.”
“When we look at it on a national scale, I might raise my prices from $3 to $3.33 or $3.40,” Drollette said. “One of my major concerns coming out of this is cash flow.”
He suggested looking at the safety nets available to some farmers, such as crop insurance. However, with crop insurance, having adjusters zero out potential crop is not a guarantee. He also said if a field does get zeroed out, that restricts farmers from harvesting that crop for any grain purposes.
“Make sure you talk to your agent or adjuster about what you are going to do,” Drollette said.
Robinson said she has had insurance adjusters out, but there haven’t been any final decisions made yet.
“We feel like he’s going to be fair with us. He seemed to understand the devastation,” she said.
Drollette went on to say that it may be worth harvesting a field if you can get 25 bushels to the acre. His projections estimate farmers must cover the variable expenses found with input costs if they are going to harvest. If a field’s variable expenses are $50 per acre, and harvest brings in 20 bushels at $3 per bushel, that would be $60 and cover that expense.
However, getting that 25 bushels per acre could be a pain.
Virgil Schmitt, Extension field agronomist, said patience will be a major factor for farmers harvesting fields that were damaged.
“Harvest is going to be slow and frustrating,” Schmitt said. “Psych yourself up or down for that, but there is no crop out there worth getting seriously injured or killed over. Take your time and as you get frustrated, shut it down and cool down.”
With an early and quick planting season, there were hopes of reduced drying costs this year as well. That option may not exist anymore, according to Schmitt. He said it doesn’t take much yield loss to eliminate the discount a farmer might find while drying corn.
“Go out and retrieve as much as you can unless the insurance company zeroes it out,” he said.
In terms of grain quality this year, Schmitt said there are more decisions that need to be made. On one hand, farmers could get the damaged crop out of the field first so it doesn’t get any worse, but then there is risk to the high-quality crop that might be out there. If farmers go after the good, standing crop first, the already damaged crop may not be able to be salvaged.
“It basically comes down to what your market is,” Schmitt said. “If it’s livestock feed, you know your quality can be a lot lower than in an ethanol plant. My thought is to take a look at the grain quality that’s out there and ask ‘what will barely meet the standards of my market’ and start there. Then work your way up.”
For farmers looking to get something out of their low- quality damaged crop, livestock may be the answer.
Denise Schwab, Extension beef specialist, said cattle are able to feed on significantly lower quality grain, which may provide options to producers. Most crop producers were expecting high yields in the crop that was damaged, and that could work well for livestock.
“At 15 pounds of corn per day, at 250 bushel yield, a cow could eat 0.0008 acres per day,” Schwab said. “If you have 100 cows, that’s less than a tenth of an acer per day. There’s a lot of good corn out there and they’ll lick it all up.”
Schwab said with so much damaged grain potentially left in the field this fall and winter, grazing combined with cover crops could be a great option.
“One producer I talked to said his plan was just to broadcast oats, let the cows stamp it in and between that and volunteer corn, we are going to have a lot of feed in November and December,” Schwab said.