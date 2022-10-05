Fair competition a highlight for southwest Iowa 4-H club

TABOR, Iowa — 4-H has always been an important part of Angie Alley’s life, and it’s an experience she wants to make sure her club members enjoy.

Alley is the leader of the Riverside Rockets 4-H club based in Fremont County, Iowa. Club membership is approaching 50, with about 60% of the youths coming from the communities of Tabor, Thurman and Randolph. She says about 40% of the members live on farms.

“We have a pretty good mix of kids,” Alley says.

She grew up on a farm east of Tabor, where she was active in 4-H. Alley says she enjoyed all the different options of 4-H, from community service projects to showing at the county fair.

Today, Alley and co-leader Amanda Moore help club members with a collection of service and fair projects.

“The county has done a great job of creating new events at the fair,” she says. “The fair has a theme — one year it was pigs, for example — and that has been fun.”

Alley says working with children ages 9 to 18 has its challenges, but says older members do an excellent job of helping younger club members and serving as role models. She also credits an active group of parents with helping out.

Club membership has leveled off recently after a sustained period of growth, but Alley says there is active interest in the Clover Kids program — a program for youth in kindergarten through 3rd grade.

“We don’t have many seniors, so we likely will see our numbers grow,” Alley says. “We have 4-Hers who go out and speak to prospective members, and that is a big influence on the younger children.”

Alley says even with all the programs, club members look forward to competing in the county fair more than anything.

“If you asked them, they’ll tell you the fair is the highlight of the year,” she says. “They enjoy the service projects, but they like the fair the best.”