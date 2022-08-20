Families communicate on jobs during the busy harvest season

MINBURN, Iowa — Once upon a time a farmer could simply go from one field to another with the combine. It was a process that didn’t take long. But today combines are much larger and farms are much farther apart.

Logistics are important, especially at harvest time.

For some family farm operations, that may mean one person runs the combine while another hauls grain and a third hauls everyone all over the place. In others it may mean who takes a shift running a combine that almost never stops as long as the weather holds.

For Chris Nelson it means his father-in-law, Marvin Shirley, spends time taking care of the livestock so Nelson can stay in the field. It also means Nelson’s wife and children and other relatives sometimes take turns getting him and his equipment where they need to be.

“I’m 84,” Shirley says. “I don’t do as much with the crop side anymore. But I check on the cattle.”

It’s an arrangement that works for them. The farm is a row-crop farm with a cow-calf operation. It is unusual in some ways — the family still uses horses to drive their cows at times.

“They work better than a Gator,” Nelson explains, referring to the motorized four-wheelers that he and many other farmers use to get to and from fields and to haul feed or supplies around the farm.

Today he is saddling up a horse he calls Red. Shirley isn’t climbing into the saddle. But he is willing to help check on the cows and make sure everything is in good hands while Nelson gets the machinery ready for the harvest.

When the two first started working together decades ago, the situation was different. Shirley was younger and took a more active role. He generally hauled corn while Nelson ran the combine.

Today Nelson depends on his wife, Lori, when she is not at her off-farm job teaching. Their daughter, also a teacher, pitches in sometimes. Their son, a student at Iowa State University, comes home to help sometimes as well.

But logistics are difficult when everyone else has a class or an off-farm job, Nelson concedes.

Still, that’s the way it works at this farm.

While every situation is different, figuring out how to work together is important during harvest, according to Iowa State University Extension farm management specialist Kelvin Leibold.

“The No. 1 key to success is communication,” Leibold says.

Farmers need to look at schedules and skill sets and interests when determining who does what during harvest. That includes looking at safety. Very young or very old family members may be able to help, but in some cases should not be put in certain situations due to safety concerns.