Family brings fifth generation into farming with shared labor

MASSENA, Iowa — Joe and Kathy Clinton raised six children on their Cass County farm. They are heartened by the love those children (and their grandchildren) have for the land nestled in the rolling hills of southwest Iowa.

And it’s their hope that many more generations follow in their footsteps.

The couple, who have been married since 1967, have a plan in place to make sure that happens.

Their youngest son, Mark, returned to farm in 2010, and is the fifth generation to farm a parcel the family has owned since 1886.

All of the Clinton children are graduates of Iowa State University.

“We wanted all of our children to go to school, and if they wanted to come back after they graduated, that was fine,” Joe says.

Joe and Kathy stopped raising livestock in 2009, choosing to just grow corn and soybeans.

“When Mark came back, we had more work than we could do,” Joe says. “Within 18 months, he had an opportunity to rent a good-sized farm. So he has his own farm and we have ours, he helps us with labor and we share machinery.”

Joe still farms full-time at the age of 73. He says his son has a good shop and does a great job with mechanical work on the farm.

“Mark keeps up really well with the equipment,” Joe says.

“I learned pretty much everything I know from Dad,” Mark adds. “It’s something I enjoy doing.”

There are many steps to follow when setting up a farm transition plan, says Jolene Brown, professional speaker and family business consultant.