Farm Bureau leader lays out priorities for Biden administration

Zippy Duvall is the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. Duvall is a farmer from Georgia, where his family has a 400-head beef cow herd and raises broilers.

A former president of the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation, Duvall became president of the AFBF in January of 2016.

IFT: The Farm Bureau’s annual meeting is coming up in January, but it won’t be in person. How are you dealing with that?

DUVALL: This is not normal, but one silver lining with a virtual convention is that we are not charging admission and there is no travel. We are hoping more of our members from all over the country can tune in and look. We think this is a great opportunity for members who don’t normally attend. We’re opening it up to the world. Anywhere in the world can register.

IFT: What is the mood of farmers this December?

DUVALL: We are coming off a very difficult year. Farmers want to get their income from the marketplace, and that hasn’t been possible. Luckily, Congress and the administration stood behind farmers with payments to help us through difficult times. Farmers are a little nervous because we knew all along those funds would be unlikely to continue. The good news is that phase one of the China deal has helped and commodity prices have gone up in recent months, so right now farmers feel pretty good.

We are also cautiously watching the new administration that is coming in. We are interested in who the new secretary of agriculture will be, but also the new EPA administrator, the secretary of interior and the secretary of labor.