Farm Bureau members eye upcoming policies

DES MOINES, Iowa — The theme of “Cultivating Opportunity” was prevalent at the Iowa Farm Bureau annual meeting, with opportunity for impact on the horizon, both legislatively and personally.

Iowa Farm Bureau president Brent Johnson brought up highlights of his first year in office at the Dec. 7 meeting in Des Moines. He said much of the talk in 2023 is going to center around the next farm bill.

“Our work is cut out for us in the next farm bill,” Johnson said. “Lawmakers will be working on the first ever $1 trillion farm bill. For over half of the U.S. House members, this will be their very first farm bill. It will be challenging, but I’m optimistic.”

Johnson said they are focused on legislative and legal cases such as WOTUS and California’s Prop. 12, and they hope to continue engaging on issues in the cattle market.

“Our members are speaking with conviction on the cattle market, and while it certainly wasn’t the most comfortable situation for me as a new president, circumstances require taking a bold measure,” he said. “We are going to remain engaged as we work for solutions to improve a broken cattle marketing system.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds spoke to attendees virtually, praising Iowa’s ability to stay at the “technological forefront” and touting the E15 standard she put in place in 2022.

“Starting Jan. 1, any fuel infrastructure installed or upgraded will be compatible with the highest levels of ethanol and biodiesel,” she said. “The new biofuels law represents Iowa taking charge of our own renewable fuel economy and the first element of a multi-pronged approach to expand access to biofuels across our country.”

In a keynote address, former NFL player and farmer Jason Brown talked about personal opportunity. Brown started his own farm, First Fruits Farm in North Carolina, shortly after his playing career ended. He talked about his unique path to farming, and his desire to honor his older brother, a soldier who passed away in Afghanistan.

“It’s people who care and are willing to get the best out of themselves and sacrifice the best of themselves that solve problems,” Brown said.

Brown said he knows farming can be discouraging some years, particularly years of tight budgets or difficult yields.

“Everyone posts their good photos (on social media), but how many of us post when it’s hard?” Brown said. “I wish I could say my football career was filled with wins, but that’s how God prepared me for farming, because there are a lot of losses and failures. My mother always told me, ‘Hey, continue to do the best you can and get back out there.’ I’m going to regroup and get ready for the next season and that’s why I truly appreciate farmers and agriculture, because we have to operate by faith and not by sight.”