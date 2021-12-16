Farm Bureau official reviews Biden’s first year

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first year of the Biden administration has not been perfect, but it hasn’t been bad, according to American Farm Bureau Federation official Sam Kieffer.

“Pleasantly surprised,” is how Kieffer describes the Farm Bureau’s view of the first year of Biden’s administration.

The Farm Bureau and Biden officials “have differences of opinion,” he says, but so far they have been able to forge a decent working relationship.

There are a number of reasons for that, he says. One is that Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack already had strong agricultural connections both from his time as governor of Iowa and also from his previous stint at USDA and from his time working with dairy producers the past four years.

“He understands what it is that we do,” Kieffer says. “He understands what farmers and rural America need and want.”

But Kieffer says the situation in Washington is different now than it was during the Trump administration. During those four years the Farm Bureau had access both in the administration and with rural Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill. There was concern that Democrats, who at present tend to represent more urban areas, would not offer that same connection.

And with that situation there were proposals that concerned the Farm Bureau. The year-long political battle over infrastructure legislation and other tax proposals included the possibility of many things that were frightening to farmers. Early proposals included things like the possible elimination of stepped up basis or increases in the capital gains tax or changes to the federal estate tax.