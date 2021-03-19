Farm family teaches life skills by the acre

KEOTA, Iowa — When kids are looking for cash, some parents will give a weekly allowance. Lance and Kerri Bell turned that idea on its head with their daughters.

Instead of an allowance, they gave each of their daughters an acre of land. The money from marketing or selling the crop grown on that acre would be theirs.

“They were in charge of marketing that acre of corn and beans,” Lance said. “It ended up being quite interesting. It’s important for kids to understand what their parents go through to make a living.”

Their daughters, Sophie and Ellie, had to sell the crop in half acre segments or the whole acre at a time.

“The first apps they put on their phone were to follow the grain markets,” Kerri said.

The girls were in charge of finding crop insurance and talking to dealers, and making many decisions that can be difficult to learn.

“They need to experience that first hand, otherwise they don’t understand the process,” Kerri said.

Lance is a second-generation farmer, taking over from his parents, while Kerri, who teaches in the Mid-Prairie School District, grew up on a farm in central Iowa. They don’t hire out extra work, so Lance handles much of the work on the fields. As their daughters grew, they started helping on the farm as well by running equipment, particularly during harvest and planting season.

Lance said having the girls home during school due to COVID-19 was a “blessing in disguise,” as it allowed for extra help during planting season.