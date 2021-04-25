Farm kids make time for ‘pig chores,’ homework and play

BREDA, Iowa — Like most farm kids, Aisha Nieland and her younger siblings have a standard weekday routine — up early to eat breakfast and get ready for school, hop on the school bus and come home to homework and chores.

“I like it,” says the 8-year-old daughter of Aaron and Alyce Nieland. “It’s fun for me.”

The family farms near here in Sac County. They finish pigs under a contract with Audubon-Manning Veterinary Clinic and grow corn and soybeans.

Aisha’s siblings are Will, 6, and Ellie, 3. Aisha and Will attend Holy Spirit Elementary in Carroll, which is part of the Kuemper Catholic Schools system. Ellie spends her day at a daycare in Breda.

Alyce says a typical day starts with a 5:45 a.m. wake-up routine, followed by the process of getting ready for school and eating breakfast. Alyce says they leave by 7:15 to get the kids on the bus in Breda and to drop Ellie off at daycare.

When school is out, Aisha and Will hop on the school bus, arriving in Breda around 4 p.m.

“We come home and if we have pig chores, we catch up on those,” Alyce says. “If we have homework, we do that after school, too. Then, they usually go outside and play.”

Aisha says it’s nice to be back at school after being sent home early a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both she and her brother say their favorite subject is math.

She also loves working with the pigs.

“My favorite part is feeding them,” Aisha says, adding she especially enjoys when new pigs arrive on the western Iowa farm.