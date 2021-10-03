Farm policy important to growers, eaters

When it comes to farm policy, nothing is bigger than the farm bill. But the farm bill is so big it can be difficult for farmers and consumers alike to really understand. And that has led to more than a few debates about government subsidies.

So what can farmers do to explain such a giant piece of legislation to their non-farm cousins?

First, it helps to know the history. Patrick Westhoff, an agricultural economist and director of the Food & Policy Research Institute (FAPRI) at the University of Missouri says farm programs are about as old as the United States Department of Agriculture.

During the 1930s farm programs expanded under President Franklin Roosevelt and his Secretary of Agriculture Henry Wallace. The Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933 set a goal of what became known as “parity,” which was the idea that prices should be equal to what they were from 1909 to 1914, adjusted for increases in cost.

The Agricultural Act of 1949 is often referred to as the “permanent legislation,” according to Gary Schnitkey, an agricultural economist at the University of Illinois. That bill really set a baseline for what became the farm bill debates of the last 70 years, he says. One of the biggest reasons there is always a push to pass the farm bill is that subsequent bills are in essence pieces of continuing legislation.

In the real world, that means if a farm bill is not passed and the old one is allowed to expire, the law says things would return to the 1949 language, which includes parity. That may sound arcane, Schnitkey says, but it provides a very big incentive to pass new farm bills, because very few people want to return to the 1949 law.