CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Hawkeye Farm Show is set to run March 3-5, with more than 250 exhibitors featuring over 1,000 agricultural products and services.
The 33rd annual event is hosted on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in the UNI-Dome. Admission and parking are free, and the event is expected to bring over 20,000 area ag producers from Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois, according to a news release.
A theme for the 2020 show is technologies that increase production and also reduce waste and lower expenses. Advanced precision farming techniques will be featured, as well as products and systems to manage and balance soil fertility.
The latest GPS technology will be on display, along with the latest in equipment, tools, seed, chemicals and management software.
In addition to exhibits, Iowa State University Extension will present agricultural seminars each day at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Alumni Room. The seminars are free to attend and feature new topics each day, including Chad Hart’s “2020 Ag Market Outlook,” presented on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The full seminar schedule is available at www.HawkeyeFarmShow.com.
Attendees who arrive early will enjoy free coffee and rolls until 10 a.m. each day. Attendees can also register for the opportunity to win $1,000 in Showbucks, given away at 1 p.m. each day. Showbucks can be used as cash to purchase merchandise from farm show exhibitors.
“The Hawkeye Farm Show is a great opportunity to check out the latest in agricultural products and services from more than 250 exhibitors, and also to learn from top speakers at the daily ISU seminars,” show manager Scott Guttormson said.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. For additional information, go to www.HawkeyFarmShow.com or contact Guttormson at 507-437-7969.
Tuesday, March 3
9-10 a.m.: Free Coffee & Rolls (Arena Floor)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Exhibits Open
11 a.m.: ISU Extension & Outreach Seminar: 2020 Weather Outlook with Dennis Todey, Climatologist, Alumni Room
1 p.m.: ISU Extension & Outreach Seminar: Farm Transfer Planning with Melissa O’Rourke, Alumni Room
Wednesday, March 4
9-10 a.m.: Free Coffee & Rolls (Arena Floor)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Exhibits Open
11 a.m.: ISU Extension & Outreach Seminar: Ag Market Outlook with Chad Hart, Economist, Alumni Room
1 p.m.: ISU Extension & Outreach Seminar: Finalizing ARC/PLC Crop Insurance & Marketing Decisions with Steve Johnson, Farm Management Specialist, Alumni Room
Thursday, March 5
9-10 a.m.: Free Coffee & Rolls (Arena Floor)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Exhibits Open
11 a.m.: ISU Extension & Outreach Seminar: Using Cover Crops to Improve Manure Management with Brian Dougherty, Ag Engineering Specialist, Alumni Room
1 p.m.: ISU Extension Seminar: Farm Stress Management with Cynthia Thompson, Field Specialist, Alumni Room