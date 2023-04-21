CLARINDA, Iowa — Most collections have a touch of sentimentality about them, giving the collector the ability to connect with their childhood, memories of a special occasion or a reminder of a simpler time.

For Jon Herzberg, his collection started with oil cans.

“We had some on our farm, and then some neighbors gave me some, and then I started scrounging around for some more,” he says. “Everything just sort of grew from there.”

Herzberg, who farms near here in Page County, has completely filled a building with farm and other collectibles. Cans hang from the rafters while signs are bolted to the metal walls.

After starting with the oil cans, Herzberg moved to gas pumps — most of which advertise Phillips 66. Most of those pumps have been restored, the familiar orange color a reminder of rural life decades ago.

“I still like to stop by antique shops, but things that I collect are getting harder to find,” he says.

After a good start to his gas pump collection, Herzberg set his sights on signs, which virtually wallpaper the building.

“I like anything that is different,” he says, adding he is willing to trade duplicates in his collection for something new.

Herzberg says his favorite items are the oil lubesters and an old air pump, along with a Phillips pump that features a clock.

“So many of these things are things we used back in the day,” he says. “It brings back some good memories.”

His collecting has been on hold the past two years as Herzberg waged a battle with esophageal cancer. The cancer was diagnosed in August 2021, and the southwest Iowa farmer was in and out of the hospital until being released for good less than two months ago.

“It’s times like this that you feel so blessed to be part of a rural community,” says his wife Pam. “Our neighbors brought in our crop. If I needed anything, I just had to ask. We would not have made it through this without them.”

Like most farmers, Herzberg has been out in the fields, getting them ready for spring planting. A friend and neighbor will be planting his crop this year.

“I love the smell of turned dirt,” Herzberg says. “I feel like this is something I really needed, to get out and do some farm work again.

“I’m very fortunate to be home. I’m getting stronger every day. Our entire community prayed for me, and I’m so grateful. Now I can get my collection dusted off and start collecting again.”