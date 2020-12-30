Farmer remembers delight of dad’s tractor purchase

NASHUA, Iowa — Stan Mehmen remembers the day his family’s new tractor arrived on their northeast Iowa farm.

“I was that kid who wanted to skip school just to farm,” he says. “I was 13 and we had a 45-minute bus ride every day. The route got within a half mile of the farm, and then kept going.

“On the day it was delivered, I asked the bus driver to let me out and I walked a half mile, just so I could see that new tractor.”

The new tractor was a 1969 Oliver 1650. Over five decades later, Mehmen still uses it.

“It has over 15,000 hours on it, and although we don’t use it a lot, we still use it on the auger or with a blade, and we take it on a lot of rides,” he says. “I used to mow a lot of hay with that tractor, and it has ground tons of feed.”

Mehmen says about 15 years ago, he took it apart and put in new seals and made other repairs. He also gave it a fresh coat of paint.

Mehmen believes this was the first new tractor his father purchased.

“We had a pretty good Oliver dealership nearby, so Dad got it there,” he says. “My uncle bought one a year later. We had Farmalls on the farm over the years, but this is the one we kept. I’ve always considered it my first tractor.”

In addition to general use on the farm, the Oliver has been the centerpiece for family photos and other events.

“We have a landowner’s appreciation day in the fall, and we always have it sitting out,” Mehmen says. “We have made this tractor a part of our farm and our family.”