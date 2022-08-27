Farmer retrofits his shop after surgeries

FARRAGUT, Iowa — Five knee replacements. Two shoulder replacements. Three wrist fusion surgeries.

Dick Ohrt has a lot of metal in him, but not as much as his shop. That’s his happy place — the place he goes to do the things he loves.

When your passion is being threatened, most will go to any length to make sure it does not get taken away. Dick Ohrt has done that, and then some.

“That’s where I want to be, and I didn’t want to lose it,” he says.

Ohrt, 85, has farmed near here for 55 years. He and his wife Nancy raised five daughters on their southwest Iowa farm before retiring 20 years ago.

But it was his shop, a magnificent and gleaming thing of beauty, that always called him.

“Dad just loves being out there as much as he can,” says Sandy Jensen, one of his daughters.

Despite the surgeries, Ohrt continued to work in his shop. But that looked like it might change permanently when he had spinal surgery May 2.

“I wrenched my back in February, and that was the final pinch on my spinal cord,” Ohrt says.

After the surgery, he spent over five weeks in a rehabilitation facility before going home. A few weeks later, he was back in the shop.

“He told us that was his goal,” Jensen says.

Over time, Ohrt has used his fabricating skills to adapt items to fit his physical limitations. These include a wall-mounted overhead pivoting boom he uses to hang lights and power cords to keep them out of his way.

After his spinal surgery, Ohrt was instructed to do squats from his motorized chair. So he found a piece of pipe, placed it in a vise, and uses that to do the squats.

“It works just like the parallel bars you use in physical therapy,” he says. “I’ve been able to make a lot of modifications in the shop that allows me to keep working. Like they say, work smarter — not harder.”

Ohrt, who graduated from Iowa State University in 1959, makes use of other items in his shop. He built a rolling shop chair using an old steel tractor seat.

He also adapted a cherry picker to allow him to continue to use it. He welded a hinged handle on the back end which allows him to pull it around while seated in his rolling shop chair. This allows Ohrt to move the cherry picker where he needs it.

“I think Dad looks at all of this as a bump in the road as he continues to pursue his passion,” Jensen says. “You weren’t going to stop him.”

Ohrt says he is grateful that he can still work in his shop.

“I’ve done a lot of projects out there over the years, and I will continue to do them as long as I can,” he says. “I had to stay away for a long time, and I missed it. It’s great to be back doing what I love.”