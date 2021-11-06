Farmer serves at sea during Korean conflict

LAKE VIEW, Iowa — The sounds of war were only quiet a short time before the United States found itself embroiled in another war caused by the North Korean invasion of South Korea in 1950.

Paul Nieland remembered World War II. He was 15 when it ended, and his brother Arthur was killed in 1944.

Nieland, 91, graduated from high school in 1948. He spent three years on the family farm before enlisting on his 21st birthday.

“I didn’t want to be in the Army,” he says. “So I enlisted in the Navy on my birthday — Jan. 9, 1951.”

After his service was over, Nieland returned to his parents’ farm near Breda, Iowa. He worked with his father for two years before starting out on his own.

During his tour of duty, he was connected to two ships — the USS Bayonne, primarily used for weather purposes, and the USS Hamul, a ship Nieland says was used to repair destroyers.

“On the Bayonne, we had 320 men and our home port was in Yokosuka, Japan,” he says. “We would send up balloons to get weather readings.”

After 13 months, Nieland was sent home for leave before arriving on the Hamul at its home port in Long Beach, California.

“We pretty much just fixed destroyers,” he says. “They would come to the port in fours, and we tied them up to our ship so we could work on them.”

Nieland says he was fortunate to spend the war in relative safety.

“We did fire our guns in Japan, but I was very safe,” he says. “Others were not.”

He was discharged in 1954 and returned to the family farm in west central Iowa. Not long after that, he met Connie Leiting at a New Year’s Eve party. The two eventually married on August 31, 1955.