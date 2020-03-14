MELROSE, Iowa — Donnie Conway was not born yet when farmers dealt with the boom of the 1970s or the bust of the 1980s. He didn’t really get into full-time farming until after the recent boom in agriculture.
But he has learned some lessons from all those times.
Conway is just 26 years old. He and his wife, Emma, are beginning farmers. They live in the house where Conway’s grandparents lived, growing row crops and run cattle in southern Iowa. But they aren’t just trying to copy what their parents or grandparents did, or even what their neighbors are doing.
If there is a lesson from those times, Conway says, it is that innovation and management are key.
“I’ve just always been the kind of person who looks at things differently,” Conway says. “I think there is money to be made, but you really have to know your bottom line.”
Knowing his bottom line, trying to be a low-cost producer, working to keep debt low, and being willing to do things differently are keys that keep coming up in the conversation as Conway works, talks and checks on his cattle in the pasture.
Those are all good bits of advice, according to David Baker, who heads the Beginning Farmer Center at Iowa State University. That center, started in response to the farm crisis of the 1980s, works on a variety of issues, including succession planning.
University of Illinois Extension ag economist Gary Schnitkey says the approach is a sensible one.
“Be prudent. Look at cash flow,” Schnitkey says.
Conway’s situation certainly involves support from his family, but it isn’t a simple case of joining his parents’ farm business. He started out buying some heifers during his junior year of high school.
“I always wanted to farm,” he says.
After high school Conway went to Indian Hills Community College before earning a bachelor’s degree at Northwest Missouri State University. He continued feeding heifers during that time and also began talking to his family about the future.
His father rented farmland from Donnie’s grandmother. He was one of five children and all were old enough that they weren’t that interested in buying the farm. She agreed to sell Donnie the land as long as he first got a degree. The arrangements were made and when he graduated, he bought the farm while she continued to live on it.
At about the same time, another tract of pasture land nearby came up for sale and he bought that as well. Those purchases weren’t easy, but working with the Farm Service Agency on lending programs helped.
“If it wasn’t for FSA I don’t know if I could be doing what I’m doing,” he says.
The paperwork for government loan programs is a hassle, he says, but programs help make it possible for farmers such as himself to get into the business.
His path hasn’t been a straight line. He raised his own heifers and took care of cattle for another farmer. But he found that he just didn’t have the money to spend on cattle and wasn’t comfortable going into debt to buy animals, so he concentrated on taking care of cattle for other producers on his pasture land.
Conway still owns and sells his own heifers, and they are an important part of his business plan, but his custom care of other people’s animals is what makes the plan work.
“It’s a no-brainer for me,” he says of the arrangement.
His debt is primarily on land instead of on animals. Today he is farming full-time and occasionally drives a truck delivering propane. Emma works from home as a full-time animal nutritionist.
He sees a future in farming.