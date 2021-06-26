Farmer turns hobby into booming business

ONAWA, Iowa — Farmers often add livestock or a new venture in an effort to diversify and spread out risk.
Jim Jordan went the new venture route, turning his sports card collecting hobby into a growing business.
Jordan, who grows corn and beans and raises cattle near Turin in Monona County, Iowa, spent 26 years as a music teacher in northwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska after graduating from Dana College in 1989.
“I came back to the farm in late spring of 2015, after my father passed away in 2014, and the idea was to learn about the farming business since I didn’t know a lot about it,” he says.
The family has a hired man, Randy Madsen, who takes care of the farming operation.
“We couldn’t do this without him,” Jordan says.
When his mother’s health began to deteriorate, Jordan and his wife Jodie consulted with her and came up with the idea of opening a business that would sell vintage collectibles and clothing. Jodie also started a travel agency.
“I had a card shop when I worked in the Cherokee, Iowa, area, but I got out of it from 2005 to 2009, then started selling at card shows and got hooked again,” he says. “I hadn’t planned to start selling cards again, but we were ready to go.”
The three businesses — Jordan’s Sportcards, Loess Hills Travel and JJ’s Treasures and More — opened to the public in late March-early April of 2019.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Jordan says he was worried about the businesses.
“The travel agency did nothing and we had very little traffic through the collectibles shop,” he says. “But while we didn’t have as many customers come into the card shop, the actual card sales really took off.”
Sports card manufacturers cut production of cards during the height of the pandemic, and at the same time, many collectors began returning to the hobby they loved as kids.
“They were staying home, and they got interested in card collecting again,” Jordan says.
Soon, sports cards and Pokémon cards sales started to increase. Investors began taking a look at sports cards, paying big bucks for cards featuring current players like baseball superstar Mike Trout and legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The cards of historic figures such as Mickey Mantle and Michael Jordan increased in value as well.
With big money to be made, it became increasingly difficult for the average collector to buy packs of cards.
“We started seeing a lot of ‘flippers,’ people who would buy out the stores then sell them online for maybe double the cost,” Jordan says. “Places like Target stopped selling cards because there were literally fist fights over these boxes.”
Along with fellow collectors Russ and Brett Funke, Jordan started a group called Siouxland Breakers. Boxes are opened live on Facebook, and collectors are given the opportunity to purchase slots in the break representing a specific team.
For example, if a collector chose the Minnesota Vikings, they would get any of those cards pulled from the break.
“We sell out the break first before we open, and it normally doesn’t take long to fill,” Jordan says. “We’ve had some incredible cards pulled during our breaks.”
Despite the money to be made, he says everyday collectors remain the heartbeat of the hobby.
“We can’t expect most people to come in and pay $100 for a card, so we offer individual packs and we can help people find certain cards at affordable prices,” Jordan says.
“The best part about this is seeing people come in with their kids and introduce them to the hobby they loved when they were that age. I love that.”