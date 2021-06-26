Farmer turns hobby into booming business

ONAWA, Iowa — Farmers often add livestock or a new venture in an effort to diversify and spread out risk.

Jim Jordan went the new venture route, turning his sports card collecting hobby into a growing business.

Jordan, who grows corn and beans and raises cattle near Turin in Monona County, Iowa, spent 26 years as a music teacher in northwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska after graduating from Dana College in 1989.

“I came back to the farm in late spring of 2015, after my father passed away in 2014, and the idea was to learn about the farming business since I didn’t know a lot about it,” he says.

The family has a hired man, Randy Madsen, who takes care of the farming operation.

“We couldn’t do this without him,” Jordan says.

When his mother’s health began to deteriorate, Jordan and his wife Jodie consulted with her and came up with the idea of opening a business that would sell vintage collectibles and clothing. Jodie also started a travel agency.

“I had a card shop when I worked in the Cherokee, Iowa, area, but I got out of it from 2005 to 2009, then started selling at card shows and got hooked again,” he says. “I hadn’t planned to start selling cards again, but we were ready to go.”

The three businesses — Jordan’s Sportcards, Loess Hills Travel and JJ’s Treasures and More — opened to the public in late March-early April of 2019.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Jordan says he was worried about the businesses.

“The travel agency did nothing and we had very little traffic through the collectibles shop,” he says. “But while we didn’t have as many customers come into the card shop, the actual card sales really took off.”