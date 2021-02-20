Farmers hope current rally points to years of higher profits

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa — The snow is blowing and the temperature is somewhere between cold and Arctic today, but Keith Lovrien isn’t feeling down.

Lovrien is hauling grain, and the price for that grain is substantially better than it would have been six months ago. That fact, along with the hope the country will start emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming year, has Lovrien and other farmers across the Midwest feeling more upbeat than they have for a while.

“We’re feeling good with the higher prices,” Lovrien says. “Of course, we’re holding our breath, too.”

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew echoes that sentiment, saying, “I think it probably can be characterized as cautious optimism.”

Larew ticks off a series of reasons for the optimism in farm country. They include hope that the pandemic may be waning, the fact that spring is starting to get closer, and hope that trade is picking up and may continue to improve. But the biggest reason is simply the fact that commodity prices are the best they have been in a long time.

“Higher prices definitely improve the mood in farm country,” says Iowa State University Extension ag economist Chad Hart. “They give farmers a chance to fill in the fiscal hole they’ve been in for the last six to seven years.”

And it has all been a bit of a surprise.

A year ago the United States had just signed the Phase 1 trade agreement with China, which did not solve all the problems between the two nations and did not end the trade war, but it did essentially declare a truce on the ag trade front and opened the door for the two nations to take a breath. Despite low prices, farmers saw some sunlight in their future.